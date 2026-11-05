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Tulsa
🔧 Tulsa Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
6 days ago
Tulsa’s staying busy with property, warehouse, and industrial work, so hands-on maintenance pros are in demand. If you like fixing things, being on your feet, and working outdoors or in shops, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician – Apartments (HVAC Preferred)
- Employer: RPM Living
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $25/hr + monthly bonuses + benefits
You’ll handle general maintenance, grounds, pool care, and make-readies at an apartment community. Weekly pay, solid benefits, and lots of variety day to day.
Housekeeper – Assisted Living (Part-Time, 25 hrs)
- Employer: Beehive Homes Assisted Living
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $13.00–$13.75/hr
Keep resident rooms and common areas clean and safe in a small senior community. Good fit if you like steady routines and making spaces feel welcoming.
Maintenance Technician – Weekend Shift (Electronics Mfg)
- Employer: Ducommun Incorporated
- Location: Tulsa, OK (E 51st St)
- Type: Full-time, Fri–Sun 6:30am–7pm
Support HVAC, electrical, cleanrooms, and utilities in an aerospace electronics plant. Great for techs with 3+ years industrial/facilities experience who want long weekends off.
Seasonal Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Colonial Manor
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal, Part-time
Help with light repairs, painting, basic plumbing, and groundskeeping at a long-term care facility. Nice short-term option if you’re handy and want seasonal work.
HVAC Service Technician – Commercial
- Employer: Way Mechanical
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed), company vehicle + fuel card + benefits
Service and troubleshoot commercial HVAC systems using gauges, meters, and power tools. Best for techs with 5+ years commercial HVAC and an EPA license.
Maintenance Technician – Residential Properties
- Employer: Winfield Property Management
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Handle plumbing, electrical, HVAC, safety repairs, and make-readies across apartment communities. Good match if you like tenant interaction and varied repair work.
Facility & Automation Maintenance Manager
- Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK (Warehouse environment)
- Type: Full-time, Management
Lead a maintenance team over building systems, forklifts, conveyors, and automated unloading equipment, plus own the CMMS. A fit for folks with 5+ years facilities/automation and strong leadership skills.
Power Washing Supervisor
- Employer: Hurricane Power Washing
- Location: Tulsa, OK – multiple sites
- Type: Part-time hours / Year-round
- Pay: $35,000–$50,000/year
Supervise and perform power washing on commercial and residential jobs in all weather. Great for folks with farm/ranch experience, mechanical aptitude, and strong people skills.
Power Washing Technician
- Employer: Hurricane Power Washing
- Location: Tulsa, OK – on the road
- Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25–$50/hr
Do hands-on power washing outdoors in all seasons, with on-the-job training and room to advance. Clean driving record, background check, and drug test required.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Aerospace
- Employer: Pryer Aerospace
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Maintain CNCs, presses, ovens, welders, and facility systems in an aerospace plant. Good for techs with 3+ years maintenance, strong electrical skills, and comfort working at heights.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Tulsa’s maintenance and grounds roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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