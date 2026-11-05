🔧 Tulsa Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Tulsa’s staying busy with property, warehouse, and industrial work, so hands-on maintenance pros are in demand. If you like fixing things, being on your feet, and working outdoors or in shops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: RPM Living

RPM Living Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $25/hr + monthly bonuses + benefits

You’ll handle general maintenance, grounds, pool care, and make-readies at an apartment community. Weekly pay, solid benefits, and lots of variety day to day.

Employer: Beehive Homes Assisted Living

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)

(~25 hrs/week) Pay: $13.00–$13.75/hr

Keep resident rooms and common areas clean and safe in a small senior community. Good fit if you like steady routines and making spaces feel welcoming.

Employer: Ducommun Incorporated

Location: Tulsa, OK (E 51st St)

Type: Full-time, Fri–Sun 6:30am–7pm

Support HVAC, electrical, cleanrooms, and utilities in an aerospace electronics plant. Great for techs with 3+ years industrial/facilities experience who want long weekends off.

Employer: Colonial Manor

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Temporary / Seasonal, Part-time

Help with light repairs, painting, basic plumbing, and groundskeeping at a long-term care facility. Nice short-term option if you’re handy and want seasonal work.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), company vehicle + fuel card + benefits

Service and troubleshoot commercial HVAC systems using gauges, meters, and power tools. Best for techs with 5+ years commercial HVAC and an EPA license.

Employer: Winfield Property Management

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Handle plumbing, electrical, HVAC, safety repairs, and make-readies across apartment communities. Good match if you like tenant interaction and varied repair work.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK (Warehouse environment)

Type: Full-time, Management

Lead a maintenance team over building systems, forklifts, conveyors, and automated unloading equipment, plus own the CMMS. A fit for folks with 5+ years facilities/automation and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Hurricane Power Washing

Location: Tulsa, OK – multiple sites

Type: Part-time hours / Year-round

Pay: $35,000–$50,000/year

Supervise and perform power washing on commercial and residential jobs in all weather. Great for folks with farm/ranch experience, mechanical aptitude, and strong people skills.

Employer: Hurricane Power Washing

Location: Tulsa, OK – on the road

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Pay: $25–$50/hr

Do hands-on power washing outdoors in all seasons, with on-the-job training and room to advance. Clean driving record, background check, and drug test required.

Employer: Pryer Aerospace

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Maintain CNCs, presses, ovens, welders, and facility systems in an aerospace plant. Good for techs with 3+ years maintenance, strong electrical skills, and comfort working at heights.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Tulsa’s maintenance and grounds roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.