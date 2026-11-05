🎨 Tulsa Arts & Media Roundup: Multiple Creative Roles Open

Tulsa’s media scene is busy right now, with TV and language gigs popping up for people who like to be on camera or behind a mic. If you’re into storytelling, weather, or languages, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (KTUL)

Sinclair Inc. (KTUL) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Present weather forecasts on KTUL news and digital platforms. You’ll forecast, produce, and present clear weathercasts, issue alerts during severe weather, and use social media plus public appearances to keep viewers informed. Bachelor’s in Meteorology (or related) and demo reel link requested.

Note: This role also appears via Sinclair Broadcast Group on Indeed; it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (KTUL-TV)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Host and produce KTUL’s live weekday morning lifestyle show. You’ll conduct live and taped interviews, line-produce the show, create and order graphics, and drive content on social media. They’re looking for 2+ years of on-air hosting experience, strong writing and interviewing skills, and a demo reel or link with your application.

Employer: Crest Language Services LLC

Location: N. Harper Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104

Type: Contract / As-Needed, Temporary (in-person)

Salary: $80/hour, 2-hour minimum ($160 guaranteed), same-day payment

Short, high-impact interpreting gig for a public, government, and business stakeholder meeting about Route 66, China’s G318 road trip initiative, and international tourism and cultural cooperation. You’ll interpret Mandarin ⇄ English for professional discussions; Mandarin fluency and at least a high school diploma are required, with a possible extra 1-hour assignment the next morning.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.