📋 Tulsa admin & front desk jobs with multiple openings

Tulsa has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from busy childcare check‑ins to office support in insurance and healthcare. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face at the front, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Hangout – Tulsa's Premier Childcare Center

Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.50/hour, about 40 hours/week

Fast‑paced front desk role greeting families, checking kids in and out, answering phones, and helping the center run smoothly. Midday/PM shifts with rotating Saturdays, plus free childcare while you work, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: SSA Group

Location: Tulsa, OK (Gathering Place)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: Not listed (eligible for overtime)

Support the park’s operations with admin work, cash room duties, onboarding help, and general office tasks in a busy attraction setting. Comes with on‑demand pay access, meal and employee discounts, 401(k) with 15% company match (when eligible), tuition discounts, and paid sick leave per local laws.

Employer: The University of Tulsa – Sarah & John Graves Institute for Robotics & Autonomy

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on lab admin role keeping robotics labs organized: manage inventory, schedule equipment, track budgets, and support experiments. Great fit if you like both admin and tech—there’s exposure to CAD, 3D printing, electronics, Linux, Python, and ROS.

Employer: Airco Service, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Admin/dispatch role supporting residential electrical or generator service calls—heavy on phones, scheduling, and customer service. Airco offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tool reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Relation Insurance Services

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.19 – $38.94/hour (plus possible annual incentive)

Front‑line admin support for small business employee benefits clients—reports, proposals, wellness program help, and marketing/communication materials. Good for detail‑oriented customer service pros; Life, Health & Accident license required within 90 days, with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite, 5 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office hub role covering front desk, phones, mail, scanning, event help, and billing support for an insurance team. Designed for someone early in their office career—HUB offers structured training, licensing support, competitive pay, health benefits, retirement match, generous PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Family & Children’s Services

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not listed (onsite)

Pay: Not listed

Be the first face clients see at a busy healthcare/nonprofit setting—greeting visitors, managing phones, scheduling, opening/closing the building, and handling basic admin work. Requires 1 year of recent medical/healthcare front desk or patient‑facing experience and comfort with Microsoft Office and multi‑line phones.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.