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📋 Tulsa admin & front desk jobs with multiple openings
Tulsa has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from busy childcare check‑ins to office support in insurance and healthcare. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face at the front, these are worth a look.
Childcare Center – Front Desk Supervisor
Employer: The Hangout – Tulsa's Premier Childcare Center
Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $12.00 – $14.50/hour, about 40 hours/week
Fast‑paced front desk role greeting families, checking kids in and out, answering phones, and helping the center run smoothly. Midday/PM shifts with rotating Saturdays, plus free childcare while you work, employee discount, and flexible schedule.
Office Associate – Gathering Place
Employer: SSA Group
Location: Tulsa, OK (Gathering Place)
Type: Part-time / Seasonal
Pay: Not listed (eligible for overtime)
Support the park’s operations with admin work, cash room duties, onboarding help, and general office tasks in a busy attraction setting. Comes with on‑demand pay access, meal and employee discounts, 401(k) with 15% company match (when eligible), tuition discounts, and paid sick leave per local laws.
Robotics Facility Administrator
Employer: The University of Tulsa – Sarah & John Graves Institute for Robotics & Autonomy
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands‑on lab admin role keeping robotics labs organized: manage inventory, schedule equipment, track budgets, and support experiments. Great fit if you like both admin and tech—there’s exposure to CAD, 3D printing, electronics, Linux, Python, and ROS.
Electrical Administrator
Employer: Airco Service, Inc.
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Admin/dispatch role supporting residential electrical or generator service calls—heavy on phones, scheduling, and customer service. Airco offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tool reimbursement, and more).
Client Service Specialist, Small Business Unit – Employee Benefits
Employer: Relation Insurance Services
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.19 – $38.94/hour (plus possible annual incentive)
Front‑line admin support for small business employee benefits clients—reports, proposals, wellness program help, and marketing/communication materials. Good for detail‑oriented customer service pros; Life, Health & Accident license required within 90 days, with strong benefits and growth potential.
Operational Support Administrator
Employer: HUB International
Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite, 5 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Office hub role covering front desk, phones, mail, scanning, event help, and billing support for an insurance team. Designed for someone early in their office career—HUB offers structured training, licensing support, competitive pay, health benefits, retirement match, generous PTO, and parental leave.
Front Desk Specialist
Employer: Family & Children’s Services
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Not listed (onsite)
Pay: Not listed
Be the first face clients see at a busy healthcare/nonprofit setting—greeting visitors, managing phones, scheduling, opening/closing the building, and handling basic admin work. Requires 1 year of recent medical/healthcare front desk or patient‑facing experience and comfort with Microsoft Office and multi‑line phones.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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