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Tulsa
💰 Tulsa Accounting & Finance: Multiple Roles From Analyst to Controller
6 days ago
Tulsa’s finance scene is busy right now, from banks and credit unions to big consulting firms and local schools. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s a solid mix of hands-on roles and leadership tracks open.
Business Banking Sr Ops Specialist
- Employer: BOK Financial
- Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite, bank HQ environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (discretionary bonus eligible)
- Deadline: 11/20/2026
You’ll be the senior go-to person for business lending and deposit operations—handling complex accounts, improving workflows, and leading process projects. Great fit if you know consumer/commercial lending and want visibility with leadership but no direct reports yet.
Lead, Finance (Budgets and Rates)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Tulsa, OK or Nashville, TN (defense tech; 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior finance role focused on overhead budgets, indirect rates, and government audit support (DCAA/DCMA, FAR, CAS). Ideal if you’re an Excel/Costpoint/HFM power user with deep indirect rate and government compliance experience.
Senior Financial Analyst – Corporate Overhead & Administrative Costs
- Employer: Cherokee Federal
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay commensurate with experience (plus strong 401(k) match and full benefits)
Own the full OH & G&A cycle—budgeting, forecasting, indirect rate development, and variance analysis—for a large federal contractor. Great for FP&A pros with government contracting/Costpoint-style experience who like being the hands-on owner of the numbers.
IT Auditor – Manager, Audit & Assurance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK (hybrid; travel up to ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $100,350 – $201,500 + potential annual incentive
Lead IT control audits (SOX, COSO), SOC reporting, and tech risk projects across big clients. Good move if you have 5+ years in IT audit/professional services and want to manage teams while staying close to the technical work.
Tax Expert – Local Tax Office
- Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite TurboTax office)
- Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week, more in tax season)
- Salary: Range varies by state; Tulsa pay not listed
Year-round tax prep and advisory with a strong community angle—help clients in person and virtually, host local events, and grow a loyal book of business. Best for EAs/CPAs/attorneys or seasoned preparers who like client-facing work and some entrepreneurial freedom.
Information Technology Auditor – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK (hybrid; travel up to ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (select states): Approx. $78,675 – $157,875
Mid-level IT audit role doing general control testing, SOC work, cloud/cyber audits, and internal control assessments. Great stepping stone if you have 2+ years in IT audit and want Big 4 experience without jumping straight into a manager seat.
Accounting Manager | BOK Center
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: Tulsa, OK (Downtown – BOK Center & Arvest Convention Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 + health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO
Lead day-to-day accounting, event invoicing, sponsorship revenue, and payroll for Tulsa’s main arena and convention center. Perfect if you want management experience in a fast-paced live events environment and enjoy both GL work and supervising staff.
Director of Grants and Contracts – Post Award Administration
- Employer: Oklahoma State University – Center for Health Sciences
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior post-award leader overseeing grant accounting, compliance, and reporting across government and private funding. Good fit for higher-ed/nonprofit finance pros with 5+ years in grant budgeting/reporting who want to manage a team and sit at the leadership table.
Payment Services Specialist I
- Employer: Westreet Credit Union
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Not clearly stated (appears full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level operations role handling mobile/ATM deposits, wires, ACH, fraud review, and GL reconciliations. Great for someone with at least 6 months in a financial institution ops department who wants to deepen payments and back-office experience.
Business Consulting – R2R & FP&A Workstreams Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open/remote – includes Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US offices): Approx. $97,300 – $178,300
Consulting role leading Record-to-Report and FP&A workstreams, especially for Media & Entertainment clients, using tools like SAP S/4HANA, SAC, Anaplan, and consolidation platforms. Ideal if you have 3+ years in finance transformation and want client-facing project work.
Controller
- Employer: Phillips Theological Seminary
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time (exempt)
- Salary Range: $81,564 – $95,838+
Lead accounting, treasury, financial reporting, endowment and grant accounting, and audit prep for a mission-driven seminary. Great for someone with 5+ years of progressive accounting experience who wants a values-focused, nonprofit/higher-ed environment.
Sr. Cost Accountant
- Employer: Large DoD Electronics Manufacturer (via Movement Search & Delivery)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (relocation available)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation Target: $95,000 – $115,000 + ~5% bonus
Senior cost role in a manufacturing plant, handling gross profit analysis, cost components, KPIs, intercompany reconciliations, and month-end close. Strong option if you want plant finance exposure and a path toward controller or senior finance leadership.
Union Payroll Associate
- Employer: Matrix Service Company
- Location: Tulsa, OK (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (full benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP)
Process multi-state U.S. and Canadian union payrolls, maintain payroll records, handle union reports, and support audits. Good for payroll pros with 2+ years’ experience who want to specialize in union/construction payroll.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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