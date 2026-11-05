💰 Tulsa Accounting & Finance: Multiple Roles From Analyst to Controller

Tulsa’s finance scene is busy right now, from banks and credit unions to big consulting firms and local schools. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s a solid mix of hands-on roles and leadership tracks open.

Employer: BOK Financial

BOK Financial Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite, bank HQ environment)

(onsite, bank HQ environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (discretionary bonus eligible)

Not listed (discretionary bonus eligible) Deadline: 11/20/2026

You’ll be the senior go-to person for business lending and deposit operations—handling complex accounts, improving workflows, and leading process projects. Great fit if you know consumer/commercial lending and want visibility with leadership but no direct reports yet.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Tulsa, OK or Nashville, TN (defense tech; 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off)

(defense tech; 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior finance role focused on overhead budgets, indirect rates, and government audit support (DCAA/DCMA, FAR, CAS). Ideal if you’re an Excel/Costpoint/HFM power user with deep indirect rate and government compliance experience.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience (plus strong 401(k) match and full benefits)

Own the full OH & G&A cycle—budgeting, forecasting, indirect rate development, and variance analysis—for a large federal contractor. Great for FP&A pros with government contracting/Costpoint-style experience who like being the hands-on owner of the numbers.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK (hybrid; travel up to ~50%)

(hybrid; travel up to ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $100,350 – $201,500 + potential annual incentive

Lead IT control audits (SOX, COSO), SOC reporting, and tech risk projects across big clients. Good move if you have 5+ years in IT audit/professional services and want to manage teams while staying close to the technical work.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite TurboTax office)

(onsite TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week, more in tax season)

(min. ~20 hrs/week, more in tax season) Salary: Range varies by state; Tulsa pay not listed

Year-round tax prep and advisory with a strong community angle—help clients in person and virtually, host local events, and grow a loyal book of business. Best for EAs/CPAs/attorneys or seasoned preparers who like client-facing work and some entrepreneurial freedom.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK (hybrid; travel up to ~50%)

(hybrid; travel up to ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary (select states): Approx. $78,675 – $157,875

Mid-level IT audit role doing general control testing, SOC work, cloud/cyber audits, and internal control assessments. Great stepping stone if you have 2+ years in IT audit and want Big 4 experience without jumping straight into a manager seat.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Tulsa, OK (Downtown – BOK Center & Arvest Convention Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 + health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO

Lead day-to-day accounting, event invoicing, sponsorship revenue, and payroll for Tulsa’s main arena and convention center. Perfect if you want management experience in a fast-paced live events environment and enjoy both GL work and supervising staff.

Employer: Oklahoma State University – Center for Health Sciences

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior post-award leader overseeing grant accounting, compliance, and reporting across government and private funding. Good fit for higher-ed/nonprofit finance pros with 5+ years in grant budgeting/reporting who want to manage a team and sit at the leadership table.

Employer: Westreet Credit Union

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not clearly stated (appears full-time)

Not clearly stated (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level operations role handling mobile/ATM deposits, wires, ACH, fraud review, and GL reconciliations. Great for someone with at least 6 months in a financial institution ops department who wants to deepen payments and back-office experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Open/remote – includes Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US offices): Approx. $97,300 – $178,300

Consulting role leading Record-to-Report and FP&A workstreams, especially for Media & Entertainment clients, using tools like SAP S/4HANA, SAC, Anaplan, and consolidation platforms. Ideal if you have 3+ years in finance transformation and want client-facing project work.

Employer: Phillips Theological Seminary

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary Range: $81,564 – $95,838+

Lead accounting, treasury, financial reporting, endowment and grant accounting, and audit prep for a mission-driven seminary. Great for someone with 5+ years of progressive accounting experience who wants a values-focused, nonprofit/higher-ed environment.

Employer: Large DoD Electronics Manufacturer (via Movement Search & Delivery )

(via ) Location: Tulsa, OK (relocation available)

(relocation available) Type: Full-time

Compensation Target: $95,000 – $115,000 + ~5% bonus

Senior cost role in a manufacturing plant, handling gross profit analysis, cost components, KPIs, intercompany reconciliations, and month-end close. Strong option if you want plant finance exposure and a path toward controller or senior finance leadership.

Employer: Matrix Service Company

Location: Tulsa, OK (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP)

Process multi-state U.S. and Canadian union payrolls, maintain payroll records, handle union reports, and support audits. Good for payroll pros with 2+ years’ experience who want to specialize in union/construction payroll.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.