⚡ Tulsa Utilities & Infrastructure Roles With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, from city water and trash to private telecom and home security. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa Location: Tulsa, OK (Public Works, 2445 S Jackson Ave)

(Public Works, 2445 S Jackson Ave) Type: Full-time, internal City of Tulsa opening

Full-time, Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Monday–Friday, Requirements: High school diploma/GED and 4+ years public-contact work in utilities (refuse, water, or sewer).

This role inspects solid waste services and works directly with the public, ideal if you already know city utilities and want a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, internal City of Tulsa opening

Full-time, Hours: Tuesday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Tuesday–Friday, Requirements (one of): High school/GED + 3 months heavy manual labor, or 10th grade completed + 2 years heavy manual labor.

Great if you like physical work and want to grow in water and sewer operations with a set four-day workweek.



Employer: Revamped Home Security (ADT Authorized Dealer)

Location: Tulsa, OK (training in Dallas; company office listed in Oklahoma City)

(training in Dallas; company office listed in Oklahoma City) Type: Full-time (W2)

Schedule: 5 days/week, Sundays off plus one weekday off

5 days/week, plus one weekday off Pay: Base pay per installation + commission on upsells ; average tech earns about $75,000/year , top performers $120,000+

Base pay per installation ; average tech earns , top performers Benefits: Paid training (2–3 weeks in Dallas), health, dental, vision, life after 60 days, 401(k) with match after 6 months, mileage reimbursement and possible company vehicle with fuel card after probation.

You’ll install low-voltage alarm systems, run wires (including in attics), and upsell services. Good fit if you’re motivated by commission and don’t mind overtime and travel for training.

Employer: Dycom Industries, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Benefits: Weekly paychecks, PTO, parental leave, holidays, medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, education reimbursement, and various discounts.

Lead underground telecom construction crews and help build out network infrastructure. This is a solid step up if you have field experience and want leadership responsibilities plus strong corporate benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.