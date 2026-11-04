🔬 Tulsa Science & Research: Multiple Archaeology & Clinical Roles

Tulsa has some solid science and research roles right now, from fieldwork in the dirt to coordinating clinical trials in the hospital. If you like data, discovery, and being part of real-world projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Tulsa, OK (projects across the southwest and southeast )

(projects across the ) Type: Full-time, on-call

Pay (Colorado reference): $31.25 – $42.99/hour

Help collect and document artifacts and spatial data for construction, energy, and environmental projects while protecting cultural resources. Best for folks with an anthropology/archaeology degree, 3–5 years of field experience, and Phase I/Class III survey skills who are ready for travel and all-weather fieldwork.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Tulsa, OK (surveys in TX, OK, LA, AR )

(surveys in ) Type: Temporary, on-call, hourly

Pay: Starting at $22/hour (industry-competitive; depends on CRM and regional experience)

Join multiple Phase I cultural resource surveys doing pedestrian survey, shovel testing, and artifact recovery with a team in the field. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma or GED (degree preferred), 0–2 years experience, can handle outdoor work in all weather, and are willing to travel.

Employer: Ascension St. John Medical Center

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, 8:00am–5:00pm

Department: Research

Coordinate clinical research projects from start to finish—working with investigators, sponsors, and participants, plus handling IRB documents and audits. Comes with comprehensive health coverage, retirement with employer match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits, and is a fit if you have at least a HS diploma with experience or an associate degree/technical degree and are detail-focused.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.