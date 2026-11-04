⚖️ Tulsa Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid options both in law firm support and corporate claims work. If you’ve got litigation or claims experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Addison Group

Addison Group Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $58,000–$65,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k)

Hybrid paralegal + legal assistant role with a strong litigation focus. You’ll handle research, drafting, discovery, trial prep, and high-level admin support for attorneys, so it’s a good fit if you have 3+ years of litigation experience and like fast-paced, detailed work.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,900–$93,630 starting

Benefits: QuikTrip employee benefits (details via employer)

Handles general liability, product liability, and auto liability claims across multiple states. You’ll investigate incidents, manage litigated files with defense counsel, attend mediations and trials, and need a Property & Casualty Adjuster’s license plus 3+ years of multi-state claims experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.