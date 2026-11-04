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Tulsa
🤝 Tulsa Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Tulsa has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and based right here in town.
Case Manager I/II – Hiring Event 11/17/2026
- Employer: Oklahoma Department of Human Services (Oklahoma Human Services)
- Location: Tulsa County & surrounding areas (in-person hiring event at 4848 S 129th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74134)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Level I: $40,000.87/year + full state benefits; Level II: $43,000.94/year + full state benefits
- Event Time: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Work with adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in their homes and communities, doing assessments, service planning, and monthly monitoring. This is an on-the-spot hiring event, and travel is extensive, so you’ll need a valid driver’s license, car insurance, and to bring your ID, Social Security card, resume, and official college transcripts and/or nursing license.
Family Services Advocate
- Employer: CAP Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK (travel within Tulsa County)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support families with young children in CAP Tulsa’s center-based and Learning at Home programs. You’ll help with family goal setting, health records, referrals for medical/dental care, family events, and parent programming, with lots of direct contact and follow-up. Role includes home visits, health screenings, detailed record-keeping, and bilingual English/Spanish or English/Zomi is a plus.
Family Support Provider
- Employer: Grand Mental Health
- Location: Tulsa, OK (may support families across counties)
- Type: Not specified
- Salary: Not listed
Walk alongside families of youth in mental health services, helping them build natural supports, safety plans, and care plans. You’ll co-facilitate family team meetings, complete assessments, monitor services, and travel as needed, all while keeping strict confidentiality and working closely with a clinical team.
Housing Caseworker
- Employer: YWCA Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, temporary (about 18–24 months)
- Salary: $45,000–$47,500/year
Help individuals and families move from homelessness into permanent housing using a Housing First and Progressive Engagement model. You’ll manage a small caseload, do home visits, help with IDs and benefits, coordinate rent and utilities, and connect clients to jobs, education, and community resources to support long-term stability.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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