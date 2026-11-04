🚔 Tulsa public safety jobs with multiple security & response roles

Tulsa has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Here are a few public safety roles hiring across security and emergency response.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.23/hour, weekly pay

Control entry at a logistics/distribution site, check credentials, and patrol loading and parking areas. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours (Sat–Sun, 3:00 AM–3:00 PM) and a way to pick up extra shifts through their internal platform.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94/hour, weekly pay

Unarmed patrol role at a utility site, with daytime shifts Monday–Thursday (6:00 AM–4:00 PM). You’ll walk/drive patrols, monitor access points, respond to alarms, and write up reports, with benefits and paid training available.

Employer: Environmental Works, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (office + field)

Type: Full-time, on-call

Pay: $75,000–$90,000/year

Lead teams responding to hazardous and non-hazardous spills to air, soil, and water. This is a hands-on leadership role with travel, a company vehicle, strong benefits (health, 401k match, reimbursements), and a focus on environmental emergency work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.