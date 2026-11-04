🧑‍💼 Tulsa HR Careers: Multiple Recruiting & Compensation Roles

Tulsa’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid openings in compensation and recruiting. If you like building teams and shaping pay programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: BOK Financial

BOK Financial Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, corporate banking environment)

(on-site, corporate banking environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Application Deadline: 11/29/2026

You’ll design and run compensation programs that support BOK Financial’s Total Rewards strategy, from base pay to incentives. This role is a fit if you have strong comp analytics experience, know FLSA and pay regulations, and want to act as an internal consultant to leaders across the bank.

Employer: Haskell (listed via VetJobs)

(listed via VetJobs) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for hard-to-fill and high-volume construction roles while driving veteran hiring and other talent initiatives. Great if you have at least a few years of recruiting experience, like building pipelines, and want to own strategy in talent-limited markets.

Employer: w3r Consulting (for a client)

(for a client) Location: Tulsa, OK (also hiring in Corpus Christi & Abilene, TX)

(also hiring in Corpus Christi & Abilene, TX) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Partner with hiring managers to source and recruit for professional roles, using tools like LinkedIn Recruiter and online resume databases. This is ideal if you have around 5 years of corporate recruiting experience and enjoy building talent pipelines and working with data to improve sourcing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.