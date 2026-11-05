📢 Southern Hills football builds brotherhood across 3 schools

📢 Southern Hills football shows power of teamwork across schools

Southern Hills varsity football isn’t just about wins and losses for students from LaFayette, Tully, and Fabius—it’s about building a true brotherhood.

LaFayette junior Jerod Olrich and senior Dominick Albro share how being on this combined team means:

Traveling to practices in Tully

Balancing 7:30 a.m. school days with late returns around 6:30 p.m.

with late returns around Relying on trust, communication, and commitment to succeed

The team finished the season with a 4–4 record in Class C, but both players say the real win is the friendships and connections they’ve built.

This winter, Jerod and Dominick will move on to wrestling, bringing the same drive to a new sport. Jerod has already earned the No. 1 preliminary ranking in New York State for his weight class.

The Southern Hills story highlights how combining schools for athletics can create stronger teams, new friendships, and a tight-knit community beyond the scoreboard.