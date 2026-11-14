Tullahoma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to federal careers. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Home Instead

Home Instead Location: Tullahoma, TN (serving Coffee, Bedford, Franklin, Moore, Lincoln Counties & Murfreesboro)

(serving Coffee, Bedford, Franklin, Moore, Lincoln Counties & Murfreesboro) Type: Full-time (overnight 12-hour shifts)

(overnight 12-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Support seniors in their homes with companionship and care during overnight shifts. Paid training, flexible scheduling, virtual medical assistance, travel reimbursement, and referral bonuses make this a good fit if you’re kind, reliable, and maybe new to caregiving.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role where you care for patients and also train and mentor other PCTs. Requires CCHT and PCT certification, plus strong clinical skills, and includes work with quality improvement, infection control, and staff education.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Tullahoma VA Clinic

Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $136,312 – $197,606 per year (Pay Scale VN 00 / NG61)

Provide mental health care to Veterans as an independent PMHNP, managing your own patient panel Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:30 pm. Role includes EDRP student loan repayment (up to $200,000 if approved), 50 days paid time off per year, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and full federal insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare hiring in Tullahoma tends to stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.