🚚 Tullahoma Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tullahoma’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around Cubic’s Integrated Supply Chain team. If you like organized work, steady hours, and warehouse energy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour + benefits

Entry-level clerical role in a warehouse setting. You’ll handle data entry, filing, counting stock, filling orders, and basic inventory tasks, with some forklift and ERP/WMS work (Metrix, ServiceNow, SAP). Good fit if you have 1–2 years warehouse or clerical experience and can lift 50 lbs.

Employer: Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour + benefits

Similar core duties (counting, storing, issuing stock, cycle counts), but at a higher pay band and with more focus on deciding storage methods, managing stock locations, and helping train junior clerks. Best for someone with 1–2 years inventory/warehouse experience who’s ready for more responsibility.

Employer: Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour + benefits (note: a second range of $23.00 – $25.00/hour + benefits is also listed in the posting)

Hands-on shipping and receiving role: prepping shipments, military/contract packaging, handling UPS/FedEx, keeping shipping records, and helping keep inventory accurate. You’ll work with Operations, Quality, Procurement, and Engineering, and need 1–2 years shipping experience plus the ability to lift 50 lbs.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.