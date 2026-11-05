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🏥 Tullahoma Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
Tullahoma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, hospice, and long‑term care all adding staff. If you’re a nurse or clinical pro, there are several solid options right in town.
Diagnostic Radiology Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate radiographic equipment, capture clear diagnostic images, and work closely with nurses and physicians in a patient‑centered setting. Good fit if you’re licensed as a Radiologic Technologist and want hands‑on imaging work with a diverse patient group.
Registered Nurse – Progressive Care Unit (Full-Time)
- Employer: Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Location: Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Tullahoma, TN
- Type: Full-time, 12‑hour shifts (36 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a 27‑bed Progressive Care Unit caring for cardiac, respiratory, neuro, sepsis, and other complex patients with continuous monitoring. Comes with relocation stipend (mileage-based) for eligible new hires and access to Vanderbilt’s benefits like health plans, 403(b), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON) – RN
- Employer: Life Care Center of Tullahoma
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role supporting the Director of Nursing in a post‑acute/geriatric setting. You’ll help run the nursing department, supervise staff, oversee infection control, and step in for the DON when needed. Requires active RN license and ASN or BSN; geriatric/post‑acute experience is preferred. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation/sick/holidays.
Hospice Registered Nurse Case Manager
- Employer: Compassus
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
Provide hospice case management so patients can spend meaningful time at home with loved ones. Role includes patient and family education, care coordination, and travel to patient homes, with mileage reimbursement, flexible scheduling, PTO that grows with tenure, health benefits (part & full‑time), 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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