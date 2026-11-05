🍽️ Tullahoma Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Tullahoma’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the grill and fryer, prep food, and keep the kitchen clean and stocked. Good fit if you can stay calm under pressure, follow food safety rules, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Hometown BBQ Shack

Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $10.00/hour

Greet guests, answer a multi-line phone, and enter to-go orders into the POS system. Great for someone friendly and organized who enjoys talking with people and can handle a busy front-of-house.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In (Store 3548)

Location: 1911 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00/hour

Handle grill, fryer, and food prep while keeping everything clean and up to Sonic’s quality standards. Flexible hours, no formal education required, and lots of variety if you like moving between stations.

Employer: Hometown BBQ Shack

Location: Tullahoma, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $30.00/hour (hourly + tips)

Serve food and drinks (including beer, 18+ only), enter orders in the POS, and take care of guests from start to finish. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule, with strong tip potential if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.