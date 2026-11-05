Dense fog advisory for Visalia–Porterville–Reedley

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Visalia - Porterville - Reedley area and other parts of the Southeast San Joaquin Valley. Visibility may drop to one quarter mile or less in dense fog from midnight tonight until 10 AM PST Friday.

Drivers in Caruthers, San Joaquin, Selma, Delano - Wasco - Shafter, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, and Merced - Madera - Mendota should use care on the roads. Low visibility can make driving dangerous. If you must drive, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of space between cars.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®