Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Tulare, CA? These adoptable dogs at Tulare Animal Services are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Terrier mix (medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult – about 3 years, 3 months

Adult – about Gender: Female

Color: Black with white markings

markings Shelter: Tulare Animal Services

Phone: (559) 685-5047

Leo is a striking black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog/terrier mix with a medium build. She’s an adult girl, past the puppy stage, and ready to settle into a home that can give her structure, exercise, and love.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Schnauzer mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Schnauzer mix Age: Young – about 1 year, 4 months

Young – about Gender: Female

Color: Black

Weight: 27.7 lbs

Shelter: Tulare Animal Services

Phone: (559) 685-5047

Fluffy is a young black Poodle/Schnauzer mix with a nice medium size. At just over a year old, she’s still young and ready to learn, but old enough to start fitting into a routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Fluffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult – about 2 years, 1 month

Adult – about Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown

Shelter: Tulare Animal Services

Phone: (559) 685-5047

King is a handsome black-and-brown Belgian Malinois mix. He’s a young adult male, an age where many dogs are active and eager to work and train with their people.

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tulare, CA, please consider visiting Tulare Animal Services or giving them a call at (559) 685-5047 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.