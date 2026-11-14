undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tulare, CA
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Tulare, CA? These adoptable dogs at Tulare Animal Services are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Leo
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult – about 3 years, 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white markings
- Shelter: Tulare Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 685-5047
Leo is a striking black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog/terrier mix with a medium build. She’s an adult girl, past the puppy stage, and ready to settle into a home that can give her structure, exercise, and love.
👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fluffy
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Schnauzer mix
- Age: Young – about 1 year, 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 27.7 lbs
- Shelter: Tulare Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 685-5047
Fluffy is a young black Poodle/Schnauzer mix with a nice medium size. At just over a year old, she’s still young and ready to learn, but old enough to start fitting into a routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Fluffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
King
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult – about 2 years, 1 month
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown
- Shelter: Tulare Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 685-5047
King is a handsome black-and-brown Belgian Malinois mix. He’s a young adult male, an age where many dogs are active and eager to work and train with their people.
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tulare, CA, please consider visiting Tulare Animal Services or giving them a call at (559) 685-5047 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.