🔧 Tulalip Bay Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tulalip Bay has steady work right now for folks who don’t mind staying active and working with their hands. These roles are great if you like being on your feet and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Township United Building Services, LLC

Township United Building Services, LLC Location: Tulalip, WA (Seattle Premium Outlets)

(Seattle Premium Outlets) Salary: $18.00 per hour (part-time, temporary/seasonal)

(part-time, temporary/seasonal) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Schedule: Thanksgiving weekend (including Black Friday), plus the week before and the week after

Thanksgiving weekend (including Black Friday), plus the week before and the week after Benefits: Washington paid sick leave, 401(k)

Help keep Seattle Premium Outlets clean and welcoming during the busy holiday rush. You’ll focus on restrooms, trash, floors, and common areas, with steady hours packed into a short seasonal window.

Employer: Quil Ceda Village

Location: Tulalip, WA (QCV Public Works Grounds Maintenance)

(QCV Public Works Grounds Maintenance) Salary: $20.00 – $25.70 per hour

Type: Not listed (check posting for details)

Keep Quil Ceda Village looking sharp by caring for roads, parks, nature trails, drains, and other shared outdoor areas. This is a good fit if you enjoy outdoor work and don’t mind brush cutting and general grounds upkeep.

Employer: Township United Building Services, LLC

Township United Building Services, LLC Location: Tulalip, WA

Salary: Up to $18.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Varies; may include nights, weekends, holidays, and some overnight shifts

Varies; may include nights, weekends, holidays, and some overnight shifts Benefits: Washington paid sick leave, 401(k); medical insurance for eligible full-time employees

This role is mostly outdoors and great if you like night or weekend shifts. You’ll handle general cleaning to keep the site safe and tidy, with a simple, steady routine once you learn the route.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.