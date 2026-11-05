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🔧 Tulalip Bay Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tulalip Bay has steady work right now for folks who don’t mind staying active and working with their hands. These roles are great if you like being on your feet and keeping spaces clean and safe.
Seasonal Janitorial Worker – Seattle Premium Outlets
- Employer: Township United Building Services, LLC
- Location: Tulalip, WA (Seattle Premium Outlets)
- Salary: $18.00 per hour (part-time, temporary/seasonal)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Schedule: Thanksgiving weekend (including Black Friday), plus the week before and the week after
- Benefits: Washington paid sick leave, 401(k)
Help keep Seattle Premium Outlets clean and welcoming during the busy holiday rush. You’ll focus on restrooms, trash, floors, and common areas, with steady hours packed into a short seasonal window.
Grounds Maintenance Laborer
- Employer: Quil Ceda Village
- Location: Tulalip, WA (QCV Public Works Grounds Maintenance)
- Salary: $20.00 – $25.70 per hour
- Type: Not listed (check posting for details)
Keep Quil Ceda Village looking sharp by caring for roads, parks, nature trails, drains, and other shared outdoor areas. This is a good fit if you enjoy outdoor work and don’t mind brush cutting and general grounds upkeep.
Janitorial Worker (Part Time)
- Employer: Township United Building Services, LLC
- Location: Tulalip, WA
- Salary: Up to $18.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Varies; may include nights, weekends, holidays, and some overnight shifts
- Benefits: Washington paid sick leave, 401(k); medical insurance for eligible full-time employees
This role is mostly outdoors and great if you like night or weekend shifts. You’ll handle general cleaning to keep the site safe and tidy, with a simple, steady routine once you learn the route.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application soon so you don’t miss the window.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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