Tukwila’s food scene is busy on nights and weekends, and a few local spots are quietly building strong teams. If you like cooking or serving treats, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Down to Earth Cuisine LLC

Down to Earth Cuisine LLC Location: Tukwila, WA (Greater Seattle deliveries)

(Greater Seattle deliveries) Pay: $26–$28/hour

Type: Part-time (18–24 hrs/week, Fri–Sun)

Weekend role where Friday you prep, Saturday you cook, Sunday you deliver fresh meals to customers. Great fit if you have 3+ years pro cooking, a WA food worker card, and want steady hours plus medical, dental, vision, and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Down to Earth Cuisine LLC

Down to Earth Cuisine LLC Location: Tukwila, WA

Pay: $30–$31/hour

Type: Part-time (25–35 hrs/week, Fri–Sun + some weekdays)

Lead high-volume organic meal prep from menu planning to delivery runs. Designed for cooks with 4+ years in a busy kitchen, strong batch cooking skills, and interest in special diets; includes benefits and mileage reimbursement for deliveries.

Employer: Down to Earth Cuisine LLC

Down to Earth Cuisine LLC Location: Tukwila, WA

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week, Fri–Sun)

Entry-growth role supporting a weekend production kitchen: prep ingredients, cook from recipes, and portion meals for delivery. Good for cooks with 1–2 years experience and a WA food worker card who want to build skills and still get access to benefits if eligible.

Employer: Snowcup Cafe

Location: Tukwila, WA (in person)

Pay: $17.50–$22.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Fun, fast-paced dessert shop role making sweets, running the register, and helping guests. No experience required—just energy, good customer service, and willingness to learn; offers a flexible schedule and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and duties can shift as employers hire.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.