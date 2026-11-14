Tukwila’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from human behavioral health to in‑home pet care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want meaningful, people‑ (or pet‑) focused work.

Employer: Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) / Washington State Health Care Authority

Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) / Location: Tukwila, WA (Olympic Heritage Behavioral Health Hospital)

(Olympic Heritage Behavioral Health Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (King County roles include 5% premium pay; some on‑site work may earn an extra 5%)

Work directly with adults facing severe psychiatric conditions, providing hands‑on care and support under an RN. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years in mental health, a WA NAR or NAC/CNA, and want strong state benefits, transit support (free ORCA card), and union‑backed leave and retirement.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In‑Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

Location: Based in Tukwila, WA (serving SeaTac, Tukwila & Des Moines)

Based in (serving SeaTac, Tukwila & Des Moines) Type: Part-time (with options up to full-time)

(with options up to full-time) Salary: 4‑day roles start at $110,000/year; 5‑day roles at $135,000/year + quarterly performance bonuses

Family‑owned practice focused on calm, in‑home end‑of‑life care for pets—no clinic chaos, no corporate quotas, and no non‑compete agreements. You’ll get flexible scheduling (2–5 days/week), medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), CE support, mileage reimbursement, and a chance to do slower, relationship‑based medicine.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.