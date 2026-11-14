Tukwila’s food scene is busy, from mall crowds to hotel guests and weekend diners. Here are a few solid local spots hiring right now.

Employer: Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Location: Tukwila, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + performance-based bonus (exact amount not listed)

Run the whole shop: lead the team, manage costs, and keep guests happy at a busy sub spot. Good fit if you have restaurant management experience and want growth, training, and a clear path to higher leadership.

Employer: Sumi Korean Grill

Location: Tukwila, WA

Type: Part-time (weekend dinners)

Pay: $21.00 – $23.50 per hour

Perfect if you want extra weekend income and like a fast kitchen pace. You’ll keep dishes and the back of house clean and organized; prior dishwashing experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Seattle Airport–Southcenter

Location: Tukwila, WA (Southcenter area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $24.50 per hour + tips

Lead the floor across the restaurant, room service, lounge, and café at a busy hotel steps from Westfield Southcenter. Comes with full-time benefits, hotel travel perks, and steady afternoon/evening, weekend, and holiday shifts.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tukwila spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.