🏥 Tukwila Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Pay

Tukwila’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from direct patient care to leadership roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Great Wall Dental Clinic

Great Wall Dental Clinic Location: Tukwila, WA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $800–$1,000 per day

Modern, fully digital clinic with an established patient base and steady new patients. Good fit if you have 4+ years of general dentistry, want flexible scheduling, and like doing restorative and cosmetic work with strong clinical support.

Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same Associate Dentist role; details and employer are the same.

Employer: HealthPoint (Washington)

Location: Tukwila, WA (community health centers across King County)

(community health centers across King County) Type: Two-year contract (Year 1 residency + Year 2 full-time practice)

(Year 1 residency + Year 2 full-time practice) Salary: Year 1: $103,211.54 | Year 2: $139,994.90 annually

Structured Family Nurse Practitioner residency focused on diverse and underserved patients in an FQHC setting. Comes with full benefits, strong mentorship, specialty rotations, and robust PTO, ideal if you’re a recent FNP grad wanting a supported launch into primary care.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Location: Tukwila, WA (floats between Oregon & Western Washington)

(floats between Oregon & Western Washington) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $124,695–$164,695 base pay

Senior leadership role overseeing an interdisciplinary palliative team with 50–75% travel. Great for someone with 3+ years in hospice/palliative/home health, active healthcare licensure, and a desire to manage staff, quality, and operations while still engaging in some direct patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.