🍽️ Tukwila Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $21+/hr

Tukwila’s food scene is busy right now—mall traffic, airport hotels, and new spots mean steady hours and lots of guest tips. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Seattle Airport–Southcenter

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Seattle Airport–Southcenter Location: Tukwila, WA (Southcenter area, by Westfield mall)

(Southcenter area, by Westfield mall) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$24.50/hour + tips

Why it’s interesting: Lead the restaurant, room service, lounge, and café while working right on the floor with your team. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, sick leave, free parking, discounted meals/Starbucks, and Hilton travel perks. Afternoon/evening, weekend, and holiday availability needed; WA Food Handler and Alcohol permits required.

Employer: 85°C Bakery Cafe

Location: Tukwila, WA

Type: Part-time/other (storefront roles with cross-training)

Part-time/other (storefront roles with cross-training) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Rotate between bread, cake, POS, and barista stations and learn a bit of everything in a busy, global bakery brand. You’ll get free meal plans, free tea, 20% off products off duty, referral bonuses, and fast advancement opportunities; must be 18+ with weekend/holiday availability and able to stand, lift, and move throughout your shift.

Employer: Sumi Korean Grill

Location: Tukwila, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.13–$45.00/hour (base + tips)

Why it’s interesting: Serve Korean BBQ in a fun, team-focused spot with flexible scheduling, paid training, free food, and employee discounts. You’ll need at least 1 year of restaurant serving experience and be able to work Wednesday day shifts.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Marketplace Café, Southcenter – Tukwila, WA

Type: Seasonal

Pay: $21.90–$22.80/hour

Why it’s interesting: Greet and seat guests, help with phones and payments, and support the café team during the busy season. Nordstrom offers medical/vision/dental, retirement, paid time away, merchandise discount, and more for eligible employees; schedule varies week to week.

If one of these feels like a fit, apply soon and don’t be shy about bringing a simple, updated resume to your interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.