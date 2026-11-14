Tucumcari’s retail scene is small but steady, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Tucumcari, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, work the register, and handle phone orders. Bilingual (Spanish/English) candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are perks like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, medical/dental/vision, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Tucumcari, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours: help walk-in and phone customers, handle returns, and do light in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs (where allowed). Comes with competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, health benefits, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Pilot Company

Location: Tucumcari, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting between $15.70 – $23.33/hour

Lead a team at a busy travel center, keep the store running smoothly, and make sure guests are taken care of. Offers weekly pay, fuel discount, nationwide medical/dental/vision, 401(k), FSA, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, and flexible scheduling.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.