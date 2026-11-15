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💻 Tucson IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Tucson’s tech scene is busy right now — from defense to consulting, there are solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or deep into AI architecture.
Software Engineer I – Real-Time Embedded Systems
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
- Location: Tucson, AZ (onsite, 1151 E Hermans Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,900 – $119,700/year
Entry-level/early-career software role working on real-time embedded systems for aerospace and defense. You’ll code in C/C++ on agile teams, touch areas like machine learning, cybersecurity, and DevOps, and must be a U.S. citizen with the ability to obtain a Secret clearance. Great fit if you have a STEM degree and want hands-on work on mission-critical systems.
IT Systems Tech – Kahr (ITHEL006667)
- Employer: RBC Bearings / Sargent Aerospace & Defense – Kahr Bearing
- Location: Tucson, AZ (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on IT Systems Technician role mixing Level 1 & 2 support with project work in a manufacturing environment. You’ll support Windows endpoints, Microsoft 365, Teams, printers, shop-floor kiosks, CNC connectivity, and basic networking (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP). Ideal for someone with 2+ years of IT support, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort moving between office and shop floor.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager (TMT Sector)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open location (role can be based in Tucson, AZ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100/year
Senior leadership role for an expert in generative AI, knowledge graphs, and semantic architecture. You’ll design enterprise AI solutions using LLMs, RAG, multi-agent workflows, Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL, and lead engineering teams for tech-sector clients. Requires 12+ years in data/AI/cloud, strong hands-on coding, and ability to travel up to 60%.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job pages often list related openings and future-fit roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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