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Tucson
🍽️ Tucson Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Tucson’s food scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens, markets, and hotels are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there’s a good mix of back-of-house and front-of-house roles open.
Part-time Production & Kitchen Assistant (Mochi Donuts)
- Employer: Mochi Mia Donuts
- Location: East Catalina Foothills, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time (8–15 hrs/week, Saturdays 4:00 AM–12:00 PM + possible weekdays)
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
Work early mornings making and frying gluten-free mochi donuts, then deep clean and reset the kitchen. Great fit if you’re strong, love a spotless workspace, and want your Saturdays free after noon.
Bartender
- Employer: HUB Restaurant & Playground Rooftop
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Pay: $21.79–$40.00/hour
Mix cocktails, chat with guests, and keep a lively bar running smoothly in a busy downtown spot. Ideal if you have bartending experience and like creating fun, memorable nights for guests.
Line Cook
- Employer: HUB Restaurant & Playground Rooftop
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour
Cook menu items to spec, help with prep, and support catering events in a fast-paced kitchen. Good for experienced cooks who want benefits and room to grow.
Prepared Foods Dishwasher – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning floors and work areas, and helping with deliveries. Entry-level, physical job with store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.
Prepared Foods Team Member (Deli & Culinary Venues) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience
Make and serve hot and cold foods (sandwiches, salads, pizza, etc.), stock cases, and help customers at the counter. Great if you like talking with people and working around fresh, prepared foods.
Baker – Full Time
- Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Bake and finish cakes using set recipes in a fun, casual bakery (think T‑shirts and sneakers). Daytime hours, flexible schedules, and employee cake discounts.
Food City Meat Cutter II (Meat & Seafood)
- Employer: Raley’s / Food City
- Location: Grande & St. Mary’s Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cut, grind, slice, and wrap meat and seafood while helping customers at the counter. Includes weekly pay, grocery discount, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.
Cupbop Team Member
- Employer: Gold Bowl LLC (Cupbop)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Serve Korean BBQ in a cup, ring up orders, and keep the shop clean in a loud, high-energy setting. Good for outgoing folks who want quick-service experience and a fun vibe.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Travelodge by Wyndham
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.45–$16.00/hour
Check guests in and out, handle calls and payments, and help with reservations at a hotel front desk. Nice fit if you’re friendly, organized, and maybe bilingual.
Front Desk Agent – Part Time (Seasonal)
- Employer: CIMA Enterprises – AC Hotel Tucson Downtown
- Location: Downtown Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Welcome guests, manage check-ins/outs, and work across multiple computer systems in a modern Marriott property. Includes hotel travel discounts, flexible shifts, and a tech-forward front desk environment.
Salad Chef
- Employer: Bottega Michelangelo
- Location: 420 W. Magee, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: Not listed
Set up your station, prep ingredients, and plate salads to restaurant standards while following safety rules. Best for someone with prior kitchen or chef experience.
Firehouse Subs ServSafe Certified Crew (Closing Shift)
- Employer: Firehouse Subs
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week, 3:00 PM–10:30 PM closing)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the restaurant during closing shifts, handle customer orders, food safety, and inventory, and support the team. You’ll need a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certification and 3+ years of food service experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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