Tucson’s food scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens, markets, and hotels are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there’s a good mix of back-of-house and front-of-house roles open.

Employer: Mochi Mia Donuts

Mochi Mia Donuts Location: East Catalina Foothills, Tucson, AZ

East Catalina Foothills, Type: Part-time (8–15 hrs/week, Saturdays 4:00 AM–12:00 PM + possible weekdays)

(8–15 hrs/week, Saturdays 4:00 AM–12:00 PM + possible weekdays) Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Work early mornings making and frying gluten-free mochi donuts, then deep clean and reset the kitchen. Great fit if you’re strong, love a spotless workspace, and want your Saturdays free after noon.

Employer: HUB Restaurant & Playground Rooftop

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $21.79–$40.00/hour

Mix cocktails, chat with guests, and keep a lively bar running smoothly in a busy downtown spot. Ideal if you have bartending experience and like creating fun, memorable nights for guests.

Employer: HUB Restaurant & Playground Rooftop

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour

Cook menu items to spec, help with prep, and support catering events in a fast-paced kitchen. Good for experienced cooks who want benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning floors and work areas, and helping with deliveries. Entry-level, physical job with store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience

Make and serve hot and cold foods (sandwiches, salads, pizza, etc.), stock cases, and help customers at the counter. Great if you like talking with people and working around fresh, prepared foods.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Bake and finish cakes using set recipes in a fun, casual bakery (think T‑shirts and sneakers). Daytime hours, flexible schedules, and employee cake discounts.

Employer: Raley’s / Food City

Location: Grande & St. Mary’s Rd, Tucson, AZ

Grande & St. Mary’s Rd, Tucson, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Cut, grind, slice, and wrap meat and seafood while helping customers at the counter. Includes weekly pay, grocery discount, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Gold Bowl LLC (Cupbop)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve Korean BBQ in a cup, ring up orders, and keep the shop clean in a loud, high-energy setting. Good for outgoing folks who want quick-service experience and a fun vibe.

Employer: Travelodge by Wyndham

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.45–$16.00/hour

Check guests in and out, handle calls and payments, and help with reservations at a hotel front desk. Nice fit if you’re friendly, organized, and maybe bilingual.

Employer: CIMA Enterprises – AC Hotel Tucson Downtown

Location: Downtown Tucson, AZ

Downtown Tucson, AZ Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Welcome guests, manage check-ins/outs, and work across multiple computer systems in a modern Marriott property. Includes hotel travel discounts, flexible shifts, and a tech-forward front desk environment.

Employer: Bottega Michelangelo

Location: 420 W. Magee, Tucson, AZ

420 W. Magee, Tucson, AZ Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Set up your station, prep ingredients, and plate salads to restaurant standards while following safety rules. Best for someone with prior kitchen or chef experience.

Employer: Firehouse Subs

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Full-time (5 days/week, 3:00 PM–10:30 PM closing)

(5 days/week, closing) Pay: Not listed

Lead the restaurant during closing shifts, handle customer orders, food safety, and inventory, and support the team. You’ll need a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certification and 3+ years of food service experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.