Tucson’s money-minded jobs are looking solid right now, from entry-level finance reps to high-level analytics leaders. Here are a few strong picks if you like numbers and clear career paths.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Safeway / Location: Tucson, AZ (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle daily cash transactions, balance tills, and keep accurate records to help the store run smoothly. Good fit if you have cash-handling or bookkeeping experience and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and PTO/benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Fort Financial

Location: Hybrid remote – Tucson, AZ 85741

Type: Commission-based, flexible schedule

Pay: $60,000 – $80,000 per year (commission)

Entry-level role helping clients with life insurance and long-term financial planning, with work-from-home flexibility and room to grow into broader investment and advisory work. You’ll need (or be willing to get) a life insurance license and attend weekly evening training.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Hybrid – Tucson, AZ (no relocation)

(no relocation) Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600 per year

Senior analytics and finance role owning cost-savings tracking systems, dashboards, and financial models across a major aerospace and defense business. Ideal if you have 10+ years in FP&A/analytics, expert Excel skills, BI tools experience, and can obtain/hold a DoD Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.