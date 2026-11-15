Tucson’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working with vehicles or being out on the road, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. Location: Tucson, AZ (travel between terminals)

(travel between terminals) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.80 – $39.60/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Work from a mobile service van doing preventive maintenance and repairs on tractors and trailers, handling road calls, and keeping equipment DOT-compliant. Good fit if you have strong diesel experience and like working independently while staying on the move.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.33 – $31.20 flat rate (based on experience)

(based on experience) Diagnose and repair brakes, exhaust, electrical, suspension, and more while explaining work to customers and mentoring junior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15 – $18.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Entry-level role doing oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and light services while you learn brakes, alignments, suspension, and more. Good starting point if you’re 18+, have a license, and want to grow into a full mechanic role with benefits.

Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive salary + benefits)

Not listed (competitive salary + benefits) Coordinate and provide transportation for youth in transitional foster care, including out-of-state travel for reunifications. Role is ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), experienced with at-risk youth, and want a mission-driven job with 33 paid days off per year and strong benefits.

Employer: Gee Automotive Companies (Tucson Subaru)

(Tucson Subaru) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Wage depends on certifications and training

Handle oil changes and light maintenance while supporting the service team at a busy Subaru dealership. Comes with employer-subsidized medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, and employee pricing on vehicles and service.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Drive students to and from school-sponsored athletic events, keep the bus clean and safe, and communicate with families and staff. You’ll need a CDL with passenger/school bus endorsements plus Arizona school bus driver certifications.

Employer: MPS Auto Sales

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00/hour (based on skills and experience)

(based on skills and experience) Focus on alignments, suspension, steering, and tire work, plus some basic mechanical repairs. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and this is a good fit if you’re confident diagnosing and fixing suspension issues on your own.

Employer: ANS Corp (FedEx Service Provider)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $850 – $1,000/week (about $170 – $200/day )

(about ) Run a set route delivering to a mix of businesses and homes, averaging 130–140 stops and 200+ packages per day. Best for experienced P1000/FedEx/Amazon-style drivers who can pass drug/TSA checks and want paid time off, sick time, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; transportation roles in Tucson tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.