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Tucson
🔧 Tucson Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Tucson has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and staying active. If you’re good with tools, cleaning, or repairs, there are several solid options around town.
Maintenance Technician (RV Service)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.55–$53.71/hour
Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs. Good fit if you have tech or trade experience and don’t mind weekends and physical work.
Hot & Cold Technician (Commercial Kitchen & Refrigeration)
- Employer: Tech24 (Varitech)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$35/hour (experience-based)
Service and repair commercial cooking and refrigeration equipment. Comes with weekly pay, company vehicle, benefits, and lots of technical training.
Exclusion Technician – Pest Control
- Employer: Northwest Exterminating
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Inspect homes, seal entry points, and keep rodents, birds, and other pests out. Active, outdoor/indoor work with a company vehicle, benefits, and paid training.
Professional Residential House Cleaner
- Employer: Treasure Valley Premier Cleaning
- Location: Tucson, AZ + nearby areas
- Type: Independent contractor (1099)
- Pay: $25.00–$50.00/hour (after test phase)
Clean homes across the Tucson area, pick your days, and keep your tips. Best for experienced cleaners with their own car and supplies who want flexible, higher-paying days.
Maintenance Technician (Manufactured Home Community)
- Employer: RHP Properties – Crescent Manor
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Handle grounds care, basic home repairs, and community upkeep. Full-time hours with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
Hotel Housekeeper
- Employer: Travelodge by Wyndham
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $15.45–$16.00/hour
Clean guest rooms and hotel common areas to keep things fresh and welcoming. Good fit if you have housekeeping or janitorial experience and like steady, routine work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training if you show up, work hard, and communicate well.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.