Tucson has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and staying active. If you’re good with tools, cleaning, or repairs, there are several solid options around town.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.55–$53.71/hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs. Good fit if you have tech or trade experience and don’t mind weekends and physical work.

Employer: Tech24 (Varitech)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25–$35/hour (experience-based)

Service and repair commercial cooking and refrigeration equipment. Comes with weekly pay, company vehicle, benefits, and lots of technical training.

Employer: Northwest Exterminating

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $18.00/hour

Inspect homes, seal entry points, and keep rodents, birds, and other pests out. Active, outdoor/indoor work with a company vehicle, benefits, and paid training.

Employer: Treasure Valley Premier Cleaning

Location: Tucson, AZ + nearby areas

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Independent contractor (1099) Pay: $25.00–$50.00/hour (after test phase)

Clean homes across the Tucson area, pick your days, and keep your tips. Best for experienced cleaners with their own car and supplies who want flexible, higher-paying days.

Employer: RHP Properties – Crescent Manor

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Handle grounds care, basic home repairs, and community upkeep. Full-time hours with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Travelodge by Wyndham

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $15.45–$16.00/hour

Clean guest rooms and hotel common areas to keep things fresh and welcoming. Good fit if you have housekeeping or janitorial experience and like steady, routine work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training if you show up, work hard, and communicate well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.