Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital floors to urgent care and travel gigs. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: UHS / Palo Verde Behavioral Health Hospital

UHS / Palo Verde Behavioral Health Hospital Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Masters-level therapist role running group therapy in an intensive outpatient setting for all ages. Good fit if you have 1–2 years outpatient mental health experience and want career growth inside a large national system.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Near University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Near Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings (exact amount not listed)

Lead a busy, community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy and strong admin/tech support (CBCT, iTero, AI diagnostics). Open to new or experienced dentists who want mentorship and long-term growth.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Tue–Fri schedule

Salary: $200,000 minimum compensation package

Run a modern, tech-forward office (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI) with an 18-person team and strong CE/mentorship. Great if you have ~1 year experience and want high earnings plus stock and benefits.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital Tucson Northwest

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: PRN / Per Diem, Days

Salary: $24.50/hour + weekend differential

Hands-on bedside role in a critical illness recovery hospital, helping with ADLs, transport, and rounding. Good entry point if you have hospital CNA/MA experience or are an RN student.

Employer: Banner Rehabilitation Hospital – Tucson (Select Medical)

Location: 355 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: PRN, 7a–7p or 7p–7a

Bonus: $5,000

Work 12-hour shifts in an inpatient rehab setting (neuro, ortho, trauma). Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who want flexible PRN work plus advancement potential.

Employer: El Rio Community Health Center

Location: Tucson, AZ (Stone location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support clinics by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and managing inventory. Only 6+ months related experience and a high school diploma required—good foot-in-the-door role.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and teach patients to use home respiratory equipment (CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen, vents). Comes with a full benefits package and lots of training for RTs or nurses who like patient education and field work.

Employer: Banner Health / Banner Staffing Services

Location: 2626 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: Registry / Per Diem, Mon–Fri 8:30–5

Salary: Not listed

Support providers with vitals, procedures, and coordination for patients in an Alzheimer’s program. Great if you have active MA certification and want flexible hours plus weekly pay.

Employer: NextCare

Location: 5594 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (min 4 shifts/month, 12-hr shifts)

Salary: $60–$80/hour + monthly productivity bonus

Treat all ages in a fast-paced urgent care with no after-hours charting and flexible scheduling. Perfect for experienced UC/ED PAs and FNPs wanting extra income and autonomy.

Employer: NextCare Urgent Care

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend back-office MA work (vitals, meds, labs, splinting) with front-desk duties in a busy clinic. Comes with full benefits and 401(k); ideal if you like variety and a fast pace.

Employer: NextCare Urgent Care

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar MA/front office role with cross-training expectations. Another chance to get into the same system if one clinic fills up first.

Employer: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital (Tenet)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $2,500 sign-on (eligibility-based)

Support ortho patients with ADLs, vitals, and mobility under RN/LPN supervision. Good for CNAs/PCT-trained folks wanting hospital experience + strong benefits.

Employer: Sonora Behavioral Health (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work on inpatient behavioral health units doing safety checks, groups, and ADL support. Only high school diploma required; great entry into psych with PTO and full benefits.

Employer: Carondelet Medical Group / Tenet Healthcare

Location: St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, outpatient + inpatient mix

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Join a busy cardiology team managing new and established patients, ordering tests, and co-managing complex cases. Good for experienced NPs/PAs who enjoy team-based heart & vascular care.

Employer: Carondelet Medical Group / Tenet Healthcare

Location: Foothills area, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, outpatient clinic

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Provide full-scope primary care in a clinic setting, from exams to chronic disease management. Nice fit if you want a steady panel and daytime schedule.

Employer: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital (Tenet)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on (eligibility-based)

High-acuity CVICU role with strong benefits and CE support. Best for RNs with 1+ year experience who want advanced cardiac/critical care.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: $2,366–$2,580 per week

Provide radiation therapy in a hospital cancer program with full travel benefits and CE access. Great for ARRT (T) therapists with 1–2 years recent experience.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel, ~13 weeks, 5×8-hr days

Pay: About $1,970/week gross (per listing)

Inpatient OT contract with 40 hours/week and full travel perks. Good for OTs wanting short-term work in Tucson with steady day shifts.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Pay: About $2,066/week (per listing)

General Sono/US tech role in a hospital setting with travel stipends and support from an RN-founded agency.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: About $2,096/week (per listing)

Inpatient PT contract with daytime hours and full travel benefits. Nice option if you want to test out Tucson while keeping a strong weekly paycheck.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.