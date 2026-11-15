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Tucson
🏥 Tucson AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
5 days ago
Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital floors to urgent care and travel gigs. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there are several solid options to check out this week.
PRN Therapist – Outpatient (Behavioral Health)
- Employer: UHS / Palo Verde Behavioral Health Hospital
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: PRN / Full-time status listed, outpatient
- Salary: Not listed
Masters-level therapist role running group therapy in an intensive outpatient setting for all ages. Good fit if you have 1–2 years outpatient mental health experience and want career growth inside a large national system.
General Dentist – Associated Dental Care Providers (Campbell)
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Near University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings (exact amount not listed)
Lead a busy, community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy and strong admin/tech support (CBCT, iTero, AI diagnostics). Open to new or experienced dentists who want mentorship and long-term growth.
General Dentist – Houghton Family Dental Care
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Tue–Fri schedule
- Salary: $200,000 minimum compensation package
Run a modern, tech-forward office (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI) with an 18-person team and strong CE/mentorship. Great if you have ~1 year experience and want high earnings plus stock and benefits.
Patient Care Technician (PCT) – Per Diem Day Shift
- Employer: Select Specialty Hospital Tucson Northwest
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: PRN / Per Diem, Days
- Salary: $24.50/hour + weekend differential
Hands-on bedside role in a critical illness recovery hospital, helping with ADLs, transport, and rounding. Good entry point if you have hospital CNA/MA experience or are an RN student.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem, Rehab Hospital
- Employer: Banner Rehabilitation Hospital – Tucson (Select Medical)
- Location: 355 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Type: PRN, 7a–7p or 7p–7a
- Bonus: $5,000
Work 12-hour shifts in an inpatient rehab setting (neuro, ortho, trauma). Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who want flexible PRN work plus advancement potential.
Sterile Processing Assistant
- Employer: El Rio Community Health Center
- Location: Tucson, AZ (Stone location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support clinics by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and managing inventory. Only 6+ months related experience and a high school diploma required—good foot-in-the-door role.
Respiratory Therapist / Nurse – Home Care
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and teach patients to use home respiratory equipment (CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen, vents). Comes with a full benefits package and lots of training for RTs or nurses who like patient education and field work.
Medical Assistant – Banner Alzheimer’s Institute (Per Diem)
- Employer: Banner Health / Banner Staffing Services
- Location: 2626 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Registry / Per Diem, Mon–Fri 8:30–5
- Salary: Not listed
Support providers with vitals, procedures, and coordination for patients in an Alzheimer’s program. Great if you have active MA certification and want flexible hours plus weekly pay.
Physician Assistant or Family Nurse Practitioner – Urgent Care (Part-time)
- Employer: NextCare
- Location: 5594 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time (min 4 shifts/month, 12-hr shifts)
- Salary: $60–$80/hour + monthly productivity bonus
Treat all ages in a fast-paced urgent care with no after-hours charting and flexible scheduling. Perfect for experienced UC/ED PAs and FNPs wanting extra income and autonomy.
Medical Assistant / Medical Front Office – Urgent Care
- Employer: NextCare Urgent Care
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend back-office MA work (vitals, meds, labs, splinting) with front-desk duties in a busy clinic. Comes with full benefits and 401(k); ideal if you like variety and a fast pace.
Medical Assistant / Medical Front Office – Urgent Care (2nd Opening)
- Employer: NextCare Urgent Care
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar MA/front office role with cross-training expectations. Another chance to get into the same system if one clinic fills up first.
Patient Care Tech (PCT) – Ortho Unit
- Employer: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital (Tenet)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonus: Up to $2,500 sign-on (eligibility-based)
Support ortho patients with ADLs, vitals, and mobility under RN/LPN supervision. Good for CNAs/PCT-trained folks wanting hospital experience + strong benefits.
Behavioral Health Technician
- Employer: Sonora Behavioral Health (Acadia Healthcare)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Work on inpatient behavioral health units doing safety checks, groups, and ADL support. Only high school diploma required; great entry into psych with PTO and full benefits.
Nurse Practitioner – Vascular/Cardiovascular
- Employer: Carondelet Medical Group / Tenet Healthcare
- Location: St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, outpatient + inpatient mix
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Join a busy cardiology team managing new and established patients, ordering tests, and co-managing complex cases. Good for experienced NPs/PAs who enjoy team-based heart & vascular care.
Nurse Practitioner – Primary Care (Foothills)
- Employer: Carondelet Medical Group / Tenet Healthcare
- Location: Foothills area, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, outpatient clinic
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Provide full-scope primary care in a clinic setting, from exams to chronic disease management. Nice fit if you want a steady panel and daytime schedule.
Registered Nurse (RN) – CVICU
- Employer: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital (Tenet)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on (eligibility-based)
High-acuity CVICU role with strong benefits and CE support. Best for RNs with 1+ year experience who want advanced cardiac/critical care.
Travel Radiation Therapist – Hospital
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Pay: $2,366–$2,580 per week
Provide radiation therapy in a hospital cancer program with full travel benefits and CE access. Great for ARRT (T) therapists with 1–2 years recent experience.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Inpatient
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Travel, ~13 weeks, 5×8-hr days
- Pay: About $1,970/week gross (per listing)
Inpatient OT contract with 40 hours/week and full travel perks. Good for OTs wanting short-term work in Tucson with steady day shifts.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Pay: About $2,066/week (per listing)
General Sono/US tech role in a hospital setting with travel stipends and support from an RN-founded agency.
Travel Inpatient Physical Therapist
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: About $2,096/week (per listing)
Inpatient PT contract with daytime hours and full travel benefits. Nice option if you want to test out Tucson while keeping a strong weekly paycheck.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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