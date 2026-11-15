Tucson’s education scene is busy right now, from classrooms to barns to wellness resorts. Here are several teaching and instructor roles hiring across the city.

Employer: La Petite Academy / Learning Care Group

La Petite Academy / Learning Care Group Location: Tucson, AZ (E Tanque Verde Rd)

(E Tanque Verde Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.88–$18.57/hour (bi-weekly or daily pay options)

(bi-weekly or daily pay options) Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own classroom with no nights or weekends, at a center that offers at least 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of training and tuition support.

Employer: Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Full-time role at a destination wellness resort, leading yoga and meditation classes and 1:1 sessions, with perks like complimentary/discounted room nights, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, free staff meals, and access to spa, trails, and gym.

Note: The Indeed posting below is the same role with a different link.

Same position as above, posted on Indeed. Use whichever site you prefer to apply.

Employer: Rose Riding

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (0–30 hours/week)

(0–30 hours/week) Salary: $16/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Teach private and group riding and horsemanship lessons with a flexible schedule, paid training, and professional development support; great if you love horses and have at least 2+ years of horse training and teaching or customer service.

Employer: Academy of Tucson

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: In-person elementary teaching role (4th grade–type experience preferred) with health, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, and retirement plan, plus a January start date if you’re planning your next move.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other roles at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.