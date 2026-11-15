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🎁 Free Tucson Community Giveaways — Beds, Appliances & More
Tucson neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to appliances and even a sweet kitty who needs a home.
FREE: Brand New Full-Size Rolling Bed Frame & Wooden Slats (Must Take Both)
Item: Brand new full-size rolling bed frame and heavy-duty wooden support slats
Condition: Completely new and unused (box for frame is torn, but frame is new)
Location: Vista Del Rio, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Metal Hollywood-style rolling bed frame, about 53" wide
- Model: Hollywood Bed Lev R Lock Bed Frame with Rollers, Twin/Full/Queen, 6 legs with center support
- Separate roll-out bundle of heavy-duty wooden mattress support slats, about 54" wide (Wayfair 0.68" Heavy Duty Horizontal Mattress Support Wooden Bunkie Board/Slats)
- Both pieces are free, but you must take both together
Great if you need a sturdy base for a full-size bed and don’t mind the slightly mismatched widths.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Oven/microwave and gas cooktop
Item: Oven with microwave and gas cooktop
Condition: For repair or scrap metal
Location: Pima Farms / Sunset Ranch, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Oven: works
- Microwave: door needs a part
- Gas cooktop: works but needs a regulator
- Good for someone handy with appliances or looking for scrap metal
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted packing boxes for mirrors and art
Item: Cardboard packing boxes for mirrors, art, or framed pieces
Condition: Gently used, suitable for moving or storage
Location: SaddleBrooke, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Sizes listed:
- (1) 24” x 30” x 3”
- (1) 22” x 31” x 3-1/2”
- (1) 37” x 27” x 4-1/2”
Perfect if you’re moving, shipping artwork, or storing framed photos and mirrors.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
GE Front Load Washer
Item: GE front load washer
Condition: Functional, but may have a bearing going; good for use, repair, or scrap
Location: Esperero South, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Multiple wash settings
- Still runs, but owner notes a possible bearing issue
- Could be a budget washer if you’re okay with some noise or repairs, or useful for parts/scrap
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby kitty(under a year) we think
Item: Young female cat (likely under a year) needing a home
Condition: Healthy-appearing, very sweet and loving, no aggressive behavior seen
Location: Tres Pueblos Norte, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Found kitty; neighbors are not sure if she has an owner
- Has been fed and cared for, but current caretakers cannot keep her
- Described as very sweet, very loving, and not acting like a stray
- They are trying to find her a safe home, especially with the weather getting colder
If you’re considering a pet, this could be a wonderful companion. Be sure to discuss vet care and any checks for a possible owner with the poster.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free deals around Tucson can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.