Tucson neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to appliances and even a sweet kitty who needs a home.

Item: Brand new full-size rolling bed frame and heavy-duty wooden support slats

Condition: Completely new and unused (box for frame is torn, but frame is new)

Location: Vista Del Rio, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Metal Hollywood-style rolling bed frame, about 53" wide

Model: Hollywood Bed Lev R Lock Bed Frame with Rollers, Twin/Full/Queen, 6 legs with center support

Separate roll-out bundle of heavy-duty wooden mattress support slats , about 54" wide (Wayfair 0.68" Heavy Duty Horizontal Mattress Support Wooden Bunkie Board/Slats)

, about (Wayfair 0.68" Heavy Duty Horizontal Mattress Support Wooden Bunkie Board/Slats) Both pieces are free, but you must take both together

Great if you need a sturdy base for a full-size bed and don’t mind the slightly mismatched widths.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Oven with microwave and gas cooktop

Condition: For repair or scrap metal

Location: Pima Farms / Sunset Ranch, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Oven: works

Microwave: door needs a part

Gas cooktop: works but needs a regulator

Good for someone handy with appliances or looking for scrap metal

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cardboard packing boxes for mirrors, art, or framed pieces

Condition: Gently used, suitable for moving or storage

Location: SaddleBrooke, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Sizes listed:

(1) 24” x 30” x 3”

(1) 22” x 31” x 3-1/2”

(1) 37” x 27” x 4-1/2”

Perfect if you’re moving, shipping artwork, or storing framed photos and mirrors.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: GE front load washer

Condition: Functional, but may have a bearing going; good for use, repair, or scrap

Location: Esperero South, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Multiple wash settings

Still runs, but owner notes a possible bearing issue

Could be a budget washer if you’re okay with some noise or repairs, or useful for parts/scrap

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Young female cat (likely under a year) needing a home

Condition: Healthy-appearing, very sweet and loving, no aggressive behavior seen

Location: Tres Pueblos Norte, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Found kitty; neighbors are not sure if she has an owner

Has been fed and cared for , but current caretakers cannot keep her

, but current caretakers Described as very sweet, very loving , and not acting like a stray

, and not acting like a stray They are trying to find her a safe home, especially with the weather getting colder

If you’re considering a pet, this could be a wonderful companion. Be sure to discuss vet care and any checks for a possible owner with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals around Tucson can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.