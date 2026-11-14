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🚨 DPS seeks tips on fatal I-10 crash near Congress exit
🚨 Help AZDPS with fatal crash investigation in Tucson
Arizona DPS detectives are asking for the public’s help in a fatal pedestrian crash investigation.
The collision happened on November 14, 2026, around 3:53 a.m., on I-10 westbound at milepost 258 (near the Congress exit) in Tucson, Arizona.
Witnesses reported seeing a 2019–2026 dark-colored Range Rover Evoque SUV stopped in the gore point area, partially blocking lane 4. That vehicle left and did not stay at the scene.
Investigators want to identify this vehicle, its occupants, and any additional witnesses who may have seen the crash.
If you have any information about the vehicle, the people in it, or what you saw:
- Call 1-877-429-8477
- Or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips
Please reference incident I26070340 when you contact them.
More Info: AZDPS Seeks to Identify Information in Ongoing Veh...
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