🚨 Help AZDPS with fatal crash investigation in Tucson

Arizona DPS detectives are asking for the public’s help in a fatal pedestrian crash investigation.

The collision happened on November 14, 2026, around 3:53 a.m., on I-10 westbound at milepost 258 (near the Congress exit) in Tucson, Arizona.

Witnesses reported seeing a 2019–2026 dark-colored Range Rover Evoque SUV stopped in the gore point area, partially blocking lane 4. That vehicle left and did not stay at the scene.

Investigators want to identify this vehicle, its occupants, and any additional witnesses who may have seen the crash.

If you have any information about the vehicle, the people in it, or what you saw:

Call 1-877-429-8477

Or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips

Please reference incident I26070340 when you contact them.