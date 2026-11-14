Tucson’s security scene is busy right now, with several companies hiring for front-line and lead roles. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Unarmed patrol role at a healthcare site, focused on patient, visitor, and staff safety. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, respond to incidents and medical emergencies, and help with access control. Includes paid training, retirement plan, and medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, plus extra shifts you can claim through their app.

Employer: PalAmerican Security

PalAmerican Security Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $22.00/hour

Lead a team of security officers across multiple sites—scheduling, training, site visits, and performance reviews. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of management experience and want a step up from standard guard work. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, a referral program, and a promotion-from-within focus.

Employer: SecureOne Security Services

SecureOne Security Services Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Not listed (security officer role; check posting)

Not listed (security officer role; check posting) Pay: $17.00 – $18.04/hour

Patrol properties, respond to emergencies, and act as a visible deterrent to keep sites safe. Known for weekly pay, a daily pay program, medical insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with company match, plus ongoing training and walk-in interviews on Wednesdays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in security.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.