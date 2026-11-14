Tucson’s science scene is busy right now, with new lab and research roles popping up across campus and industry. If you like the bench, data, or digital health, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sharp Decisions

Sharp Decisions Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Contract (24 months, possible extension/conversion)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role (about 50% lab / 50% documentation) helping move reagent products from development into manufacturing in a regulated wet lab. Great fit if you have a BS (6+ yrs) or MS (1+ yr) in life sciences, strong wet lab skills (IHC/ISH a plus), and like process improvement, tech writing, and cross-team work.

Employer: University of Arizona – Buchan Lab

Location: Tucson Campus, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time (0.5–1.0 FTE)

Salary: $16.50–$20.63/hour, full UArizona benefits (if eligible)

Entry-level academic research role supporting yeast (S. cerevisiae) studies and general lab operations. Good for someone with a high school diploma + 3 years’ experience (or equivalent) who wants solid training, stable hours, and university benefits while building lab skills.

Employer: University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading telemedicine and digital health research on chronic disease prevention and monitoring. You’ll design and run multiple projects, supervise staff, manage lab operations, analyze data, write papers, and help with grants, IRB, and reports in a highly collaborative setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often sit in the “related jobs” section.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.