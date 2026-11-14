Tucson’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry‑level street teams to high‑level aerospace and finance roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Tucson, AZ (85712)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target $50,000–$100,000+ first year (commission; no less than $15.45/hr for all hours worked)

(commission; no less than for all hours worked) Highlights: Inside sales helping families with cemetery and pre‑need arrangements. Strong commission structure, potential to grow above $100K in later years, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more. Evening/weekend flexibility and a driver’s license required.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Hands‑on role designing in‑store displays, layouts, and seasonal setups to drive sales. Good fit if you like interior design, trends, and moving furniture; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, weekly pay, and 10–30% employee discount.

Employer: iHeartMedia

Location: Tucson, AZ – 4640 E. Sunrise Dr, Suite 215, 85718

Type: Part-time, Regular

Salary: Hourly (amount not listed)

Hourly (amount not listed) Highlights: Event‑focused role helping run concerts, community events, and live broadcasts. You’ll handle setup, giveaways, and social content while working flexible hours (evenings/weekends) with access to employer‑sponsored medical (if eligible), 401(k), and other voluntary benefits.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Tucson, AZ (Oracle & Limberlost market)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Client‑facing advisory role helping customers with investments, banking products, and long‑term financial plans. Includes training toward required licenses (SAFE Act registration may apply) and access to Bank of America’s comprehensive benefits and in‑office career development.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Senior business development role growing Rocket Lab’s satellite business with civil space agencies, research orgs, and tech companies. Requires 12+ years in aerospace BD/program management/systems engineering, ability to obtain a security clearance, and up to 50% travel.

Employer: Sargent Aerospace & Defense Inc. (RBC Bearings)

Location: Tucson, AZ, US

Type: Not stated (appears to be full-time)

Not stated (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Rotational development program for recent grads and early‑career pros who want a long‑term career in aerospace or industrial sales. You’ll rotate through technical, operations, and sales functions, with competitive pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO; U.S. citizenship or permanent residency required.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.