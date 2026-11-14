Tucson’s property and development scene is busy right now, with new projects and communities growing across the city. Here are a few solid roles if you like being out in the field or running properties day to day.

Employer: RDCL Services

RDCL Services Location: Tucson, AZ (in-person, field work)

(in-person, field work) Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $100 per completed inspection, typically $400–$800/day, paid instantly via direct deposit

Drive to homes getting solar, take detailed photos, and submit reports through an app—no sales, no invoicing, no chasing payments. Great if you have construction/site survey experience, your own truck and ladder, and want flexible, high-earning field work.

Employer: Synergy CPA Tax & Financial Services

Location: Tucson, AZ (on-site at the park)

(on-site at the park) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14.70 – $20.00 per hour

Run the daily operations of a mobile home park: leases, rent collection, basic inspections, and resident relations. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with people, and have some property management or leasing experience (Spanish a plus).

Employer: PRO RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC

Location: Tucson, AZ (on the road between properties)

(on the road between properties) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $4,500 per month, plus bonuses

Lead apartment property operations, supervise staff, handle tenant issues, and drive improvements to boost returns. Designed for experienced pros with 5+ years in apartment property management and bilingual Spanish skills who want income growth and performance bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Tucson’s planning and property roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.