Tucson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on, detail-focused work. Here are several roles hiring across electronics, doors, and custom signs.

Employer: Alicat Scientific

Alicat Scientific Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $20/hr

Help repair and calibrate precision mass flow meters and controllers on the afternoon/evening shift. Good fit if you’re technically minded, detail-oriented, and comfortable working with electronics while keeping clear notes and communication.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – 1151 E Hermans Rd

Type: Full-time, onsite

Starting Wage: $37.26/hr***

Work on high-voltage gear, plant electrical systems, controls, and industrial equipment in a large defense manufacturing environment. Requires **5+ years journeyman-level experience and an active DoD Secret clearance (U.S. citizens only); position is covered by a union contract.

Employer: EVERBRITE, LLC

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Not listed

Cut and apply vinyl and trim cap for custom signs using hand tools like X-acto knives, rulers, and jig saws. Great for someone who likes detailed, hands-on work, can read blueprints, and wants benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Interiorworx, LLC (Krosswood Doors)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17/hr or more DOE , bi-weekly pay

, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)

Build and pick door parts like jambs, headers, and trim using saws, routers, and other power tools. Expect a fast-paced, physical role (standing 8+ hours, lifting 45–75 lbs) with clear production targets and a focus on safety.

Employer: EVERBRITE, LLC

Location: Tucson, AZ 85706

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Not listed

Oversee production flow, materials, and schedules in a sign manufacturing plant. Ideal if you have MRP/systems experience, strong Excel/Office skills, and can drive Lean/continuous improvement; benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and like to grow people over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.