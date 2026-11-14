Tucson’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in defense, government, and data-heavy roles. If you’ve got IT or cyber skills, there are several solid options here—from county government to big-name contractors.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,100 – $157,450/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Work with the 55th Electronic Combat Group protecting sensitive Air Force intelligence systems. You’ll handle RMF controls, ATO support, incident response, and SCI access management in a mission-focused environment.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: $38 – $40/hour (OT eligible)

Support a cloud-based fleet management system for quarry and mining customers. Mix of field validation, product troubleshooting, and technical support using networking, cloud (Azure/AWS), SQL, and reporting tools like Power BI or Tableau.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,500 – $181,700/year

Clearance: Ability to obtain/hold DoD Secret (active after day 1)

Lead digital engineering and test automation tools that connect MBSE, test management, and data analysis. Heavy use of Python, SQL, data visualization (Power BI/Grafana), and modern dev tools; relocation help is available.

Employer: Pima County Information Technology

Location: Tucson, AZ (in-office only)

Type: Full-time, Classified

Full-time, Classified Salary: $79,185 – $95,056/year hiring range (up to $110,905/year max)

Entry-level/mid security engineer role focused on compliance, audits, and technical controls. You’ll monitor firewalls, SIEM, vulnerability tools, and help write policies while supporting county-wide systems.

Employer: DCI Solutions

DCI Solutions Location: Tucson, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year

Clearance: Active DoD TS/SCI required

Support intel analysts using tools like Maven, Foundry, Gotham. You’ll train users, staff the help desk, build dashboards, and bridge between analysts and engineers; strong intel background and some coding/network skills are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams hire for related roles too. Polish your resume around the listed skills and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.