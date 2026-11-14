Tucson’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love people, process, or tech. Here are several human resources roles hiring locally.

Employer: Technosub

Technosub Location: Tucson, AZ (supports sites in AZ, TX, NV, and Mexico)

(supports sites in AZ, TX, NV, and Mexico) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend strategic HR with workplace health & safety in a multi-site industrial setting. You’ll advise leaders on workforce planning and employee relations while leading OSHA-compliant safety programs and occasional travel to supported locations.

Employer: Tucson Electric Power

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like HR tech and Workday more than day-to-day HR admin. This role connects HR strategy, process design, and systems, leading HRIS projects, governance, and testing with cross-functional partners across HR, IT, Finance, and Compliance.

Employer: Staffmark

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on recruiting and client-facing HR role with a national staffing firm. You’ll source and place talent, advise clients on hiring trends and wages, and help grow business while enjoying training, benefits, and career growth in a large, established company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings. Don’t wait too long; HR roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.