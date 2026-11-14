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Tucson
🏥 Tucson AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From CNA to Urologist
2 days ago
Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry‑level patient support to high‑pay specialist roles. Here are several solid openings around town you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Certified Respiratory Therapist – $1,772/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Northwest Medical Center)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,772 per week
- Work a 3x12 schedule in ICU, ED, and general floors. Must have BLS & ACLS and enough NICU/Peds experience to cover ED cases.
Certified Patient Care Assistant CNA/LNA – ICU Nights
- Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time, nights (3x12s, 7:00pm–7:30am)
- Enjoy an 18% night shift differential plus weekend differential while working in a Level 1 Trauma, academic ICU. Requires CNA, BLS, and comfort in a fast‑paced critical care setting.
Registered Nurse RN – ICU (Days or Nights)
- Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center South
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time, 3x12s, days or nights
- Care for complex ICU patients (respiratory failure, strokes, cardiac, CRRT, balloon pumps, Impella). Ideal for RNs with ICU or PCU experience looking for Magnet‑track, academic hospital practice.
General Dentist – $200K+ Min Comp
- Employer: Houghton Family Dental Care (supported by Heartland Dental)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time, Tue–Fri
- Compensation: $200,000 minimum compensation package plus uncapped earnings
- Lead a modern practice with iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools, strong CE, mentorship, and stock opportunities. DDS/DMD and AZ license required; 1+ year experience preferred.
Part‑Time Pharmacist – Advanced Home Delivery (Hybrid)
- Employer: Elevance Health
- Location: 4821 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ (hybrid: in‑office 1–2 days/week)
- Type: Part‑time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 2–6pm or Tue–Fri 1–6pm
- Verify and fill prescriptions, manage controlled substances, and counsel patients in a mail‑order/home delivery model. Requires PharmD or BS Pharmacy, 1+ year pharmacist experience, and unrestricted AZ pharmacist license.
Physician (Urologist) – VA Medical Center
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Tucson VA Medical Center
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time, permanent, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: $320,000–$400,000 per year plus federal benefits
- Provide full‑scope urology (clinic, OR including robotic, inpatient consults) for Veterans. Eligible for sign‑on bonus and Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200K). Requires MD/DO, completed residency, and unrestricted U.S. license.
Caregiver – Assisted Living & Memory Care
- Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $19–$22 per hour, bi‑weekly
- Hands‑on care for seniors in assisted living and memory care. Requires 1 year caregiver experience, weekend availability, and strong documentation skills. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.
Patient Transporter – Banner University Medical Center
- Employer: Banner Health
- Location: Tucson, AZ (main & south campuses)
- Type: Full‑time & part‑time roles, varied shifts
- Move patients safely around the hospital using wheelchairs and stretchers, help clean equipment, and support clinical teams. BLS required; great entry point into hospital work with shift differentials.
Medical Assistant – Banner Alzheimer’s Institute (Per Diem)
- Employer: Banner Health – Banner Staffing Services
- Location: 2626 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Per Diem / Part‑time, Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm
- Support dementia and memory‑care patients with vitals, procedures, scheduling, and records. Requires approved MA program, active MA certification, and BLS. No guaranteed hours, but flexible schedule and weekly pay.
Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Mountain View Care Center
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $30–$38 per hour
- Provide OT treatments (ADLs, exercises, modalities) under OT supervision for patients with physical or cognitive challenges. Requires accredited OTA program and active state license/registration.
Full‑Time Home Infusion RN – Tucson & South AZ
- Employer: Optum
- Location: Tucson, AZ + South Region of AZ (home visits & AIS)
- Type: Full‑time, rotating schedule (M/W/Th/F & M/W/Th/Sat, 9am–7pm)
- Pay: $41–$62 per hour (based on FT)
- Provide IV and injectable therapies in patients’ homes and infusion suites, manage lines, and educate families. Requires active RN license, 1+ year acute RN experience, reliable transportation, and comfort working independently.
Cardiovascular Special Procedures Technologist – Cath Lab
- Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Location: 1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time, 3x12s, 6:30am–7:00pm, call required
- Sign‑on: $8,000+ (per posting)
- Work in the cardiac cath lab, scrubbing and monitoring during procedures and producing high‑quality imaging. Great for newer Rad Techs. Requires ARRT (RT), BLS, ACLS, and basic cath lab knowledge.
RN – Emergency Department (Mid Shift) + $15K Bonus
- Employer: Northwest Medical Center Houghton
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time, 3:00pm–3:00am
- Sign‑on: $15,000 for eligible RNs
- ED role in a 44‑bed community hospital, handling triage, rapid interventions, and emergencies. Requires 1–2 years acute RN experience, RN license, BLS (ACLS/PALS/NRP preferred). Offers tuition help and loan reimbursement for qualified programs.
Audiologist – ENT Clinic
- Employer: Center for Neurosciences
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full‑time
- Provide diagnostic testing, hearing aid fitting, and (if applicable) vestibular and tinnitus care in a specialist office. Requires AuD, AZ audiology license; CCC‑A preferred. New grads encouraged to apply.
Certified Care Partner / Medication Aide (PRN & Part‑Time)
- Employer: Pegasus Senior Living
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: PRN & Part‑time
- Pay: $21 per hour
- Pass meds and provide daily care for senior residents. Requires Certified Medication Aide (CMA) and at least 6 months experience with older adults preferred. Offers consistent schedules, PTO, health benefits, and CEU reimbursement.
Full‑Time Hospice CNA
- Employer: Positive Nature Hospice, LLC
- Location: Tucson, AZ (city‑wide visits)
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $20–$23 per hour (salaried)
- Provide in‑home hospice care across Tucson with mileage reimbursement, PTO, and dental/vision. Requires AZ CNA license, BLS/CPR, TB test, Fingerprint card, and reliable car.
Medical Assistant – Northwest Campus Clinic
- Employer: Northwest Medical Center
- Location: 6130 N La Cholla Blvd, Suite 210, Tucson, AZ 85741
- Type: Full‑time, clinic open 7am–7pm, 7 days/week
- Support a busy outpatient clinic with vitals, rooming, phone triage, scheduling, and referrals. Completion of an MA program preferred; BLS required. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and loan support for eligible roles.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—Tucson healthcare jobs move fast. Click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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