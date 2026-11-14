Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry‑level patient support to high‑pay specialist roles. Here are several solid openings around town you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Northwest Medical Center )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

Internship / , 13 weeks, , 12‑hr shifts Pay: $1,772 per week

Work a 3x12 schedule in ICU, ED, and general floors. Must have BLS & ACLS and enough NICU/Peds experience to cover ED cases.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time , nights (3x12s, 7:00pm–7:30am)

, nights (3x12s, 7:00pm–7:30am) Enjoy an 18% night shift differential plus weekend differential while working in a Level 1 Trauma, academic ICU. Requires CNA, BLS, and comfort in a fast‑paced critical care setting.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center South

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time , 3x12s, days or nights

, 3x12s, Care for complex ICU patients (respiratory failure, strokes, cardiac, CRRT, balloon pumps, Impella). Ideal for RNs with ICU or PCU experience looking for Magnet‑track, academic hospital practice.

Employer: Houghton Family Dental Care (supported by Heartland Dental )

(supported by ) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time , Tue–Fri

, Tue–Fri Compensation: $200,000 minimum compensation package plus uncapped earnings

plus uncapped earnings Lead a modern practice with iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools, strong CE, mentorship, and stock opportunities. DDS/DMD and AZ license required; 1+ year experience preferred.

Employer: Elevance Health

Location: 4821 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ (hybrid: in‑office 1–2 days/week)

(hybrid: in‑office 1–2 days/week) Type: Part‑time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 2–6pm or Tue–Fri 1–6pm

Mon–Fri 2–6pm Tue–Fri 1–6pm Verify and fill prescriptions, manage controlled substances, and counsel patients in a mail‑order/home delivery model. Requires PharmD or BS Pharmacy, 1+ year pharmacist experience, and unrestricted AZ pharmacist license.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Tucson VA Medical Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time, permanent , Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm Salary: $320,000–$400,000 per year plus federal benefits

plus federal benefits Provide full‑scope urology (clinic, OR including robotic, inpatient consults) for Veterans. Eligible for sign‑on bonus and Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200K). Requires MD/DO, completed residency, and unrestricted U.S. license.

Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $19–$22 per hour , bi‑weekly

, bi‑weekly Hands‑on care for seniors in assisted living and memory care. Requires 1 year caregiver experience, weekend availability, and strong documentation skills. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Tucson, AZ (main & south campuses)

Type: Full‑time & part‑time roles, varied shifts

roles, varied shifts Move patients safely around the hospital using wheelchairs and stretchers, help clean equipment, and support clinical teams. BLS required; great entry point into hospital work with shift differentials.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Staffing Services

Location: 2626 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: Per Diem / Part‑time , Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm

, Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm Support dementia and memory‑care patients with vitals, procedures, scheduling, and records. Requires approved MA program, active MA certification, and BLS. No guaranteed hours, but flexible schedule and weekly pay.

Employer: Mountain View Care Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $30–$38 per hour

Provide OT treatments (ADLs, exercises, modalities) under OT supervision for patients with physical or cognitive challenges. Requires accredited OTA program and active state license/registration.

Employer: Optum

Location: Tucson, AZ + South Region of AZ (home visits & AIS)

(home visits & AIS) Type: Full‑time , rotating schedule (M/W/Th/F & M/W/Th/Sat, 9am–7pm)

, rotating schedule (M/W/Th/F & M/W/Th/Sat, 9am–7pm) Pay: $41–$62 per hour (based on FT)

(based on FT) Provide IV and injectable therapies in patients’ homes and infusion suites, manage lines, and educate families. Requires active RN license, 1+ year acute RN experience, reliable transportation, and comfort working independently.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Location: 1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time , 3x12s, 6:30am–7:00pm, call required

, 3x12s, 6:30am–7:00pm, Sign‑on: $8,000+ (per posting)

(per posting) Work in the cardiac cath lab, scrubbing and monitoring during procedures and producing high‑quality imaging. Great for newer Rad Techs. Requires ARRT (RT), BLS, ACLS, and basic cath lab knowledge.

Employer: Northwest Medical Center Houghton

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time , 3:00pm–3:00am

, 3:00pm–3:00am Sign‑on: $15,000 for eligible RNs

for eligible RNs ED role in a 44‑bed community hospital, handling triage, rapid interventions, and emergencies. Requires 1–2 years acute RN experience, RN license, BLS (ACLS/PALS/NRP preferred). Offers tuition help and loan reimbursement for qualified programs.

Employer: Center for Neurosciences

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Provide diagnostic testing, hearing aid fitting, and (if applicable) vestibular and tinnitus care in a specialist office. Requires AuD, AZ audiology license; CCC‑A preferred. New grads encouraged to apply.

Employer: Pegasus Senior Living

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: PRN & Part‑time

Pay: $21 per hour

Pass meds and provide daily care for senior residents. Requires Certified Medication Aide (CMA) and at least 6 months experience with older adults preferred. Offers consistent schedules, PTO, health benefits, and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: Positive Nature Hospice, LLC

Location: Tucson, AZ (city‑wide visits)

Type: Full‑time , Mon–Fri

, Mon–Fri Pay: $20–$23 per hour (salaried)

Provide in‑home hospice care across Tucson with mileage reimbursement, PTO, and dental/vision. Requires AZ CNA license, BLS/CPR, TB test, Fingerprint card, and reliable car.

Employer: Northwest Medical Center

Location: 6130 N La Cholla Blvd, Suite 210, Tucson, AZ 85741

Type: Full‑time , clinic open 7am–7pm, 7 days/week

, clinic open 7am–7pm, 7 days/week Support a busy outpatient clinic with vitals, rooming, phone triage, scheduling, and referrals. Completion of an MA program preferred; BLS required. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and loan support for eligible roles.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—Tucson healthcare jobs move fast. Click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.