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Tucson
🍽️ Tucson Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $12–$85K
2 days ago
Tucson’s food scene is busy right now, from resorts to breakfast spots and local favorites. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.
Assistant Restaurant Leader – Raising Cane’s
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base pay + monthly bonus)
This is a management role helping run daily operations, hiring and scheduling crew, and leading shifts. Comes with strong benefits for full-time managers, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and weekly pay.
Housekeeping – Room Attendant (Full Time) – AC Hotel
- Employer: CIMA Enterprises / AC Hotel Downtown Tucson
- Location: Tucson, AZ 85701
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $15.60/hour
Keep guest rooms clean and comfortable at a modern Marriott property downtown—making beds, cleaning bathrooms, and restocking amenities. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.
Busser – Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Likely part-time/variable (listed as “Other”)
- Salary: $12.15–$14.15/hour + tips
Help keep the dining room and restrooms clean, clear tables, and support servers in a busy breakfast spot. Perks include weekly pay, no late nights, $15/shift meal allowance, some insurance options for full-time, 401(k), and paid volunteer days.
Server – Boriken
- Employer: Boriken
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $13.15/hour (tips not mentioned but typical for servers)
Be the face of a lively restaurant—greeting guests, taking orders on POS, serving food and drinks, and keeping tables clean. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to build strong hospitality and beverage skills.
Server / Banquet Server / Food Runner – Arizona Inn
- Employer: Arizona Inn
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time (AM/PM shifts)
- Salary: From $12.45/hour
Work at a historic, Four-Diamond resort across dining rooms and banquets, with chances to move up. Includes paid holidays and vacation, and for full-time staff: medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k); requires evening, weekend, and holiday availability.
Chef de Cuisine (CDC) – Arizona Inn
- Employer: Arizona Inn
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year
Lead daily culinary operations for multiple outlets, banquets, and the employee cafeteria as the Executive Chef’s right hand. This role covers menu development, ordering, cost control, team leadership, and HACCP-level food safety, ideal for someone with 5+ years’ kitchen experience and prior leadership.
Dishwasher / Food Prep – Boriken
- Employer: Boriken
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $16.00/hour
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning work areas, and helping with basic food prep. Good fit if you like active work, staying organized, and want to learn more kitchen skills.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Famous Sam’s #11
- Employer: FAMOUS SAM'S #11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hour
Cook menu items to spec, handle prep, and keep the kitchen clean and stocked in a casual sports-bar style setting. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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