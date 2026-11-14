Tucson’s food scene is busy right now, from resorts to breakfast spots and local favorites. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + monthly bonus)

This is a management role helping run daily operations, hiring and scheduling crew, and leading shifts. Comes with strong benefits for full-time managers, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and weekly pay.

Employer: CIMA Enterprises / AC Hotel Downtown Tucson

Location: Tucson, AZ 85701

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $15.60/hour

Keep guest rooms clean and comfortable at a modern Marriott property downtown—making beds, cleaning bathrooms, and restocking amenities. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Likely part-time/variable (listed as “Other”)

Likely part-time/variable (listed as “Other”) Salary: $12.15–$14.15/hour + tips

Help keep the dining room and restrooms clean, clear tables, and support servers in a busy breakfast spot. Perks include weekly pay, no late nights, $15/shift meal allowance, some insurance options for full-time, 401(k), and paid volunteer days.

Employer: Boriken

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $13.15/hour (tips not mentioned but typical for servers)

Be the face of a lively restaurant—greeting guests, taking orders on POS, serving food and drinks, and keeping tables clean. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to build strong hospitality and beverage skills.

Employer: Arizona Inn

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (AM/PM shifts)

Salary: From $12.45/hour

Work at a historic, Four-Diamond resort across dining rooms and banquets, with chances to move up. Includes paid holidays and vacation, and for full-time staff: medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k); requires evening, weekend, and holiday availability.

Employer: Arizona Inn

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year

Lead daily culinary operations for multiple outlets, banquets, and the employee cafeteria as the Executive Chef’s right hand. This role covers menu development, ordering, cost control, team leadership, and HACCP-level food safety, ideal for someone with 5+ years’ kitchen experience and prior leadership.

Employer: Boriken

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning work areas, and helping with basic food prep. Good fit if you like active work, staying organized, and want to learn more kitchen skills.

Employer: FAMOUS SAM'S #11

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Cook menu items to spec, handle prep, and keep the kitchen clean and stocked in a casual sports-bar style setting. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.