Tucson is busy hiring leaders right now, especially in banking, defense, education, and senior living. If you’ve got management experience and like building teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applied ABC

Applied ABC Location: Tucson, AZ (8257 E Broadway Blvd)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, PTO)

Lead a new autism therapy center, managing both clinical quality and day-to-day operations. Great fit if you have ABA experience and want to mentor a team while shaping a growing program.

Employer: Columbia Bank

Location: 6400 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + incentive plan

Run a busy branch, lead a team, and own the P&L while growing consumer and small business relationships. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities (Hacienda at the Canyon)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $66,000–$79,000/year, paid bi-weekly

Design and lead a high-energy calendar of programs for seniors, from outings to creative classes, and manage a team of Community Life associates. Ideal for someone with strong programming and leadership skills who loves working with older adults.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: On-site in Forest, MS; McKinney, TX; Andover, MA; or Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite, ~20% travel

Salary: $119,100–$226,500

Oversee cost, schedule, and technical performance for key radar production programs in the Sentinel product line. Best for seasoned program managers with DoD Secret clearance (or ability to obtain), EVMS experience, and comfort working with global defense customers.

Employer: University of Arizona Foundation

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Salary: Not listed

Lead prospect research, analytics, and portfolio strategy to grow the university’s donor pipeline. Great match if you have 8+ years in fundraising analytics/prospect development, strong data skills, and enjoy guiding teams and partnering with advancement leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.