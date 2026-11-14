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Tucson
👔 Tucson Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings
2 days ago
Tucson is busy hiring leaders right now, especially in banking, defense, education, and senior living. If you’ve got management experience and like building teams, these are worth a look.
Center Director – ABA Center
- Employer: Applied ABC
- Location: Tucson, AZ (8257 E Broadway Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, PTO)
Lead a new autism therapy center, managing both clinical quality and day-to-day operations. Great fit if you have ABA experience and want to mentor a team while shaping a growing program.
Branch Manager
- Employer: Columbia Bank
- Location: 6400 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + incentive plan
Run a busy branch, lead a team, and own the P&L while growing consumer and small business relationships. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and clear paths for career growth.
Community Life Director – Senior Living
- Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities (Hacienda at the Canyon)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $66,000–$79,000/year, paid bi-weekly
Design and lead a high-energy calendar of programs for seniors, from outings to creative classes, and manage a team of Community Life associates. Ideal for someone with strong programming and leadership skills who loves working with older adults.
Sentinel Program Manager
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
- Location: On-site in Forest, MS; McKinney, TX; Andover, MA; or Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, onsite, ~20% travel
- Salary: $119,100–$226,500
Oversee cost, schedule, and technical performance for key radar production programs in the Sentinel product line. Best for seasoned program managers with DoD Secret clearance (or ability to obtain), EVMS experience, and comfort working with global defense customers.
Director, Pipeline Strategy & Prospect Development
- Employer: University of Arizona Foundation
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, supervisory
- Salary: Not listed
Lead prospect research, analytics, and portfolio strategy to grow the university’s donor pipeline. Great match if you have 8+ years in fundraising analytics/prospect development, strong data skills, and enjoy guiding teams and partnering with advancement leaders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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