Tucson has a nice mix of education jobs right now—from early childhood and K–12 to college, wellness, and even yoga at a resort. Here are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.91–$16.53/hour

Support little ones in a fun, organized classroom with no nights or weekends. Perks include 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules, education assistance, and the chance to bring your own child to work.

Employer: Pima County Public Library

Location: Based in Ajo, AZ (reports from Tucson area)

Based in Type: Full-time, Classified

Salary: $53,872–$64,625/year hiring range (up to $75,379 max)

Lead children’s services at a county library—plan programs, do outreach, supervise staff, and support a welcoming space for the community. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree plus experience in libraries, education, or social services.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; this is the same job as #9.)

Employer: Marana Unified School District

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 9‑month contract (yearend)

Salary: $52,365.26–$57,176.70 (prorated based on start date)

Teach middle grades science with a standard district curriculum, full lesson-planning support, and professional collaboration. Requires a bachelor’s degree, AZ fingerprint card, and an appropriate K–8 or 6–12 science certification.

Employer: Carrington College

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Guide nursing students in labs and clinical settings—perfect if you enjoy teaching at the bedside. Requires BSN or MSN, current Arizona RN license, BLS, and recent direct patient care experience.

Employer: Pima Community College

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Temporary, part-time (up to 19.5 hrs/week)

Great campus job for current PCC students. Help classmates with MyPima, D2L, new student orientation, and student life events. Must be enrolled at PCC (minimum credit loads by semester) and able to work some evenings or weekends.

Employer: University of Arizona

Location: Tucson Campus

Type: Part-time (19.6 hrs/week, no benefits)

Pay: $18.15–$22.69/hour

Support student-athletes with structured academic help, study plans, and progress monitoring in a fast-paced, team setting. Ideal if you have several years of experience in education or student support and want hands-on work with college students.

Employer: Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Teach yoga and meditation at a destination wellness resort, leading group classes and 1:1 sessions. Requires 200‑hour yoga certification, several years of teaching and personal practice, plus CPR/First Aid; comes with access to resort perks and wellness-focused benefits (depending on status).

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—education roles here tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.