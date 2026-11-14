Tucson’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery and beauty to outdoor gear and telecom. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help run the bakery department, lead the team, handle ordering and inventory, and keep displays looking great. Includes competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, DailyPay access, and growth opportunities.

Employer: The North Face / VF Corporation

Location: Tucson, AZ – La Encantada

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $16.45 – $20.79 per hour

Help shoppers find the right outdoor gear, share product knowledge, and keep the store looking sharp. Great fit if you like an active, outdoor-focused brand and want seasonal hours with potential to go regular.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advise customers on hair color, skin care, and cosmetics while building repeat relationships. Comes with product discounts, samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off depending on hours.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.40 per hour

Run the register, bag groceries, and help at the customer service desk while keeping front-end areas clean and stocked. Includes store discount, paid time off, and other “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: REI Co-op

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.45 – $17.36 per hour

Support customers with gear questions, memberships, and transactions while keeping merchandise organized. You’ll get employee discounts, health benefits, retirement plan, and time off as a regular employee.

Employer: GPM Investments

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible schedules)

Full-time or part-time (flexible schedules) Pay: Range not listed (weekly pay)

Work the register, keep the store and gas pumps clean, and stock shelves at a busy convenience store. Perks include weekly pay, free soda/coffee on shift, 401(k), and promotion-from-within opportunities.

Employer: Dependable Home Health, Inc.

Location: Tucson, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00 per hour

Handle chat, email, and phone inquiries, enter intake details into EMR/EHR systems, and route patients to the right care team. Offers 401(k), dental insurance, and a flexible schedule, ideal if you have customer service plus some healthcare or call center background.

Employer: Nextar Telecom Group (Metro by T-Mobile)

Location: Multiple Tucson locations

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.45 – $19.00 per hour + commission & bonuses

Sell phones and wireless plans, troubleshoot devices, and support store marketing across several Tucson corners. Must be fluent in Spanish and English; includes health insurance, employee discounts, and paid training.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation Estimate: $50,000 – $75,000+ per year (base + uncapped commission)

Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, give estimates, and keep them updated on service progress. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision (for full-time), discounts, paid parental leave (if eligible), and training.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tucson roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.