Tucson’s construction scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re leading big projects or just getting started in the trades. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: W.E. O'Neil Construction

W.E. O'Neil Construction Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $120,000/year

Lead field operations on projects from $5M–$60M, running day-to-day site supervision, safety, scheduling, and subcontractor coordination. This role is ideal if you have 5–10+ years in the field and want to mentor junior staff while working for an employee-owned company with bonus program, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and student debt support.

Employer: Granite Construction

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,753 – $143,627/year (base range)

Oversee heavy civil work with responsibility for site supervision, safety, quality, and schedule while directing other superintendents and field supervisors. Great fit if you have 8+ years of construction management or craft supervision and want strong benefits, including paid holidays, sick leave, medical/dental/vision, life & disability insurance, and a 401(k) with 100% match on the first 6%.

Employer: Professional Plumbing Sewer & Drain

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Hands-on role working with experienced plumbers on construction, remodel, and maintenance jobs. Good entry point if you have basic tool skills or construction experience and want to learn the trade on the job while helping with installs, repairs, and reading blueprints.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tucson builders are busy, and experience in motion often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.