Tucson has some solid community-focused roles open right now, many with good county benefits and steady hours. If you like helping people and building a stronger community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)

Sevita (Mentor Community Services) Location: Tucson, AZ (Sunnyhill Group Home area)

(Sunnyhill Group Home area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

This role mixes hands-on caregiving with supervising a team that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Good fit if you want leadership experience plus benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and nationwide advancement paths.

Employer: Pima County Attorney’s Office

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Classified

Pay: $25.90 – $31.07/hour hiring range (up to $36.24/hour max)

Work directly with defendants in a pre-trial diversion program—creating treatment plans, linking to services, and tracking progress. Great for someone with an associate’s in social/behavioral science or criminal justice who wants steady county pay, benefits, and a justice-system role.

Employer: Pima County Department of Transportation

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Classified

Pay: $23.98 – $28.19/hour hiring range (up to $32.39/hour max)

Help run outreach for county transportation projects—events, public meetings, social media, and community feedback. Good match if you have an associate’s degree and 2+ years in outreach or customer support and like mixing office work with public-facing events.

Employer: Pima County Department of Transportation

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Classified

Pay: $23.98 – $28.19/hour hiring range (up to $32.39/hour max)

Same county role as above, posted on Indeed—useful if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system. You’ll support community events, outreach, and communications around transportation projects and help keep residents informed.

Employer: Pima County Attorney’s Office

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Classified

Pay: $25.90 – $31.07/hour hiring range (up to $36.24/hour max)

Indeed version of the Adult Diversion Specialist posting. If you like managing cases, coordinating services, and speaking with justice-involved adults, this gives you direct impact plus county benefits.

Employer: Pima County Juvenile Court

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $72,009.60 – $79,206.40/year hiring range

Lead the Family Treatment Court program, supervise staff, and manage grants that support families in the dependency system. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in behavioral/social sciences, 3+ years in courts/child welfare/treatment, and at least 1 year of supervision who wants a higher-level leadership role with strong public-sector benefits.

Employer: Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Pay: Not listed

Provide case management for people living with HIV/AIDS—assess needs, build service plans, support housing and medical care, and do home visits. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in a related field or 1 year human services experience and want steady daytime hours in a mission-driven nonprofit.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.