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Tucson
🤝 Tucson Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Tucson has some solid community-focused roles open right now, many with good county benefits and steady hours. If you like helping people and building a stronger community, these are worth a look.
Direct Support Program Supervisor
- Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)
- Location: Tucson, AZ (Sunnyhill Group Home area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50/hour
This role mixes hands-on caregiving with supervising a team that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Good fit if you want leadership experience plus benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and nationwide advancement paths.
Adult Diversion Specialist – County Attorney
- Employer: Pima County Attorney’s Office
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Classified
- Pay: $25.90 – $31.07/hour hiring range (up to $36.24/hour max)
Work directly with defendants in a pre-trial diversion program—creating treatment plans, linking to services, and tracking progress. Great for someone with an associate’s in social/behavioral science or criminal justice who wants steady county pay, benefits, and a justice-system role.
Community Engagement Specialist – Transportation (Pima County Careers Site)
- Employer: Pima County Department of Transportation
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Classified
- Pay: $23.98 – $28.19/hour hiring range (up to $32.39/hour max)
Help run outreach for county transportation projects—events, public meetings, social media, and community feedback. Good match if you have an associate’s degree and 2+ years in outreach or customer support and like mixing office work with public-facing events.
Community Engagement Specialist – Transportation (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Pima County Department of Transportation
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Classified
- Pay: $23.98 – $28.19/hour hiring range (up to $32.39/hour max)
Same county role as above, posted on Indeed—useful if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system. You’ll support community events, outreach, and communications around transportation projects and help keep residents informed.
Adult Diversion Specialist – County Attorney (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Pima County Attorney’s Office
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Classified
- Pay: $25.90 – $31.07/hour hiring range (up to $36.24/hour max)
Indeed version of the Adult Diversion Specialist posting. If you like managing cases, coordinating services, and speaking with justice-involved adults, this gives you direct impact plus county benefits.
Specialty Courts Program and Grant Manager – Family Treatment Court
- Employer: Pima County Juvenile Court
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $72,009.60 – $79,206.40/year hiring range
Lead the Family Treatment Court program, supervise staff, and manage grants that support families in the dependency system. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in behavioral/social sciences, 3+ years in courts/child welfare/treatment, and at least 1 year of supervision who wants a higher-level leadership role with strong public-sector benefits.
Case Manager
- Employer: Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Pay: Not listed
Provide case management for people living with HIV/AIDS—assess needs, build service plans, support housing and medical care, and do home visits. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in a related field or 1 year human services experience and want steady daytime hours in a mission-driven nonprofit.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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