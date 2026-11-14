Tucson has a bunch of solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance and grounds roles. Good mix of steady pay, benefits, and chances to move up if you like working with your hands.

Employer: Nesco Resource

Nesco Resource Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, right-to-hire

Full-time, right-to-hire Pay: $15.00/hour

Keep buildings clean and orderly, handle heavy cleaning, and basic maintenance. Great if you have cleaning experience, can do physical work, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Tucson Medical Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Sort, wash, dry, and fold hospital linens and run industrial ironing/pressing machines. No experience required and only a high school diploma or GED, so this is a good entry point into hospital work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.15/hour

General janitorial work in commercial spaces: trash, floors, bathrooms, glass, and dusting. Steady work with a big national company if you have at least 6 months janitorial experience.

Employer: CBRE (Government & Defense)

(Government & Defense) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour (minimum range)

Lead custodial and grounds work on government/defense sites—mowing, trimming, planting, repairs, and some snow/ice work. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience and want a lead role with big-company benefits.

Employer: Tucson Medical Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Same Laundry Associate role as above, posted on Indeed—hospital linens, folding, and operating industrial machines. No prior experience needed, just basic reading, math, and time-tracking skills.

Employer: United Service Companies / National Aviation Services

Location: Tucson International Airport (TUS), Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Clean terminals, jet bridges, restrooms, offices, and more at the airport. Expect background checks, security badges, weekend/holiday work, and lots of walking and lifting.

Employer: State of Arizona – DEMA

Location: 162nd Air Wing/CES, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (State position)

Full-time (State position) Pay: Up to $21.50/hour (DOE)

Skilled role handling building and grounds maintenance, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and runway sweeper work for the Arizona Air National Guard. Comes with state benefits, retirement, and paid leave; HVAC or electrical background is a plus.

Employer: SaddleBrooke HOA #1

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour

Maintain pools, spas, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and buildings in a large community. Offers medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free golf, and employee meals—great if you have a few years of facilities experience.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, flat-rate pay

Full-time, flat-rate pay Pay: $22.55–$53.71/hour (depends on skills/experience)

Diagnose and repair RVs—electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and generators. Strong earning potential if you have trade skills (HVAC, electrical, plumbing) and don’t mind weekends and physical work.

Employer: CBRE (Government & Defense)

(Government & Defense) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour (minimum range)

Lead a grounds crew on industrial/public properties—assign work, train staff, and still work alongside the team. Good step up if you have grounds/landscaping experience and want to move into supervision.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.