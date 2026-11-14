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Tucson
🔧 Tucson Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Tucson has a bunch of solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance and grounds roles. Good mix of steady pay, benefits, and chances to move up if you like working with your hands.
Custodian
- Employer: Nesco Resource
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, right-to-hire
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Keep buildings clean and orderly, handle heavy cleaning, and basic maintenance. Great if you have cleaning experience, can do physical work, and have reliable transportation.
Laundry Associate
- Employer: Tucson Medical Center
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Sort, wash, dry, and fold hospital linens and run industrial ironing/pressing machines. No experience required and only a high school diploma or GED, so this is a good entry point into hospital work.
Janitor - Tucson
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.15/hour
General janitorial work in commercial spaces: trash, floors, bathrooms, glass, and dusting. Steady work with a big national company if you have at least 6 months janitorial experience.
Groundskeeper Lead
- Employer: CBRE (Government & Defense)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour (minimum range)
Lead custodial and grounds work on government/defense sites—mowing, trimming, planting, repairs, and some snow/ice work. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience and want a lead role with big-company benefits.
Laundry Associate
- Employer: Tucson Medical Center
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Same Laundry Associate role as above, posted on Indeed—hospital linens, folding, and operating industrial machines. No prior experience needed, just basic reading, math, and time-tracking skills.
Building Maintenance Cleaner (Airport)
- Employer: United Service Companies / National Aviation Services
- Location: Tucson International Airport (TUS), Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Clean terminals, jet bridges, restrooms, offices, and more at the airport. Expect background checks, security badges, weekend/holiday work, and lots of walking and lifting.
Building Maintenance Specialist
- Employer: State of Arizona – DEMA
- Location: 162nd Air Wing/CES, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time (State position)
- Pay: Up to $21.50/hour (DOE)
Skilled role handling building and grounds maintenance, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and runway sweeper work for the Arizona Air National Guard. Comes with state benefits, retirement, and paid leave; HVAC or electrical background is a plus.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
- Employer: SaddleBrooke HOA #1
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour
Maintain pools, spas, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and buildings in a large community. Offers medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free golf, and employee meals—great if you have a few years of facilities experience.
Maintenance Technician (RV Service Technician)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, flat-rate pay
- Pay: $22.55–$53.71/hour (depends on skills/experience)
Diagnose and repair RVs—electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and generators. Strong earning potential if you have trade skills (HVAC, electrical, plumbing) and don’t mind weekends and physical work.
Grounds (Lead Foreman)
- Employer: CBRE (Government & Defense)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour (minimum range)
Lead a grounds crew on industrial/public properties—assign work, train staff, and still work alongside the team. Good step up if you have grounds/landscaping experience and want to move into supervision.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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