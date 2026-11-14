Tucson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around mining, autonomous vehicles, and high-tech systems. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong options here with good pay and growth.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead complex field investigations, design work, and report writing across public works, transportation, energy, and industrial projects. You’ll guide junior staff, review projects, and help with proposals and business development.

Employer: Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (NSF NOIRLab)

Location: Tucson, AZ (with regular trips to Kitt Peak summit)

(with regular trips to Kitt Peak summit) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $111,500 – $145,000 (DOE)

(DOE) Own the power systems that keep a major research telescope running, from generators and UPS to backup power strategies. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in mission‑critical electrical systems and want your work to directly support astronomy.

Employer: Cullerton Group

Location: Tucson, AZ (100% onsite at outdoor proving ground)

(100% onsite at outdoor proving ground) Type: Contract (24 months, potential to go permanent)

Pay: $52/hr W‑2 + benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, holiday pay)

Hands‑on role testing and troubleshooting autonomous haul trucks and heavy equipment. Ideal if you have 2–4+ years in vehicle or equipment testing and like working outdoors with cutting‑edge autonomy tech.

Employer: Hatch

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior role on mining and metals projects, including concentrator design and plant optimization. You’ll lead process design, test work, equipment selection, and sometimes act as Lead Process Engineer while mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Artech

Location: Onsite – Tucson, AZ

Type: Contract (W‑2)

Pay: Up to $70/hr W‑2

Work on complex electro‑mechanical systems in a regulated environment, turning standards and regulations into clear engineering requirements. Great if you have 8+ years in systems engineering and experience with tools like DOORS/Jira and compliance work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right engineer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.