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Tucson
🏗️ Tucson Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Tucson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around mining, autonomous vehicles, and high-tech systems. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong options here with good pay and growth.
Senior Engineer – Geotechnical/Consulting (Terracon)
- Employer: Terracon
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead complex field investigations, design work, and report writing across public works, transportation, energy, and industrial projects. You’ll guide junior staff, review projects, and help with proposals and business development.
Electrical Systems Engineer – Mayall Telescope (NSF NOIRLab/AURA)
- Employer: Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (NSF NOIRLab)
- Location: Tucson, AZ (with regular trips to Kitt Peak summit)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $111,500 – $145,000 (DOE)
- Own the power systems that keep a major research telescope running, from generators and UPS to backup power strategies. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in mission‑critical electrical systems and want your work to directly support astronomy.
Controls Engineer 2 – Autonomous Truck Integration & Validation (Cullerton Group)
- Employer: Cullerton Group
- Location: Tucson, AZ (100% onsite at outdoor proving ground)
- Type: Contract (24 months, potential to go permanent)
- Pay: $52/hr W‑2 + benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, holiday pay)
- Hands‑on role testing and troubleshooting autonomous haul trucks and heavy equipment. Ideal if you have 2–4+ years in vehicle or equipment testing and like working outdoors with cutting‑edge autonomy tech.
Senior Mineral Process Engineer (Hatch)
- Employer: Hatch
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior role on mining and metals projects, including concentrator design and plant optimization. You’ll lead process design, test work, equipment selection, and sometimes act as Lead Process Engineer while mentoring junior staff.
Senior Systems Engineer – Electro‑Mechanical Devices (Artech)
- Employer: Artech
- Location: Onsite – Tucson, AZ
- Type: Contract (W‑2)
- Pay: Up to $70/hr W‑2
- Work on complex electro‑mechanical systems in a regulated environment, turning standards and regulations into clear engineering requirements. Great if you have 8+ years in systems engineering and experience with tools like DOORS/Jira and compliance work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right engineer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.