Tucson has some solid admin and front office roles right now, from county government to healthcare and construction. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pima County, AZ

Pima County, AZ Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Classified (County)

Full-time, Salary: $72,009 – $86,403 hiring range , up to $100,817 max

, up to max Who can apply: Current Pima County employees only

This is a senior admin role supporting the Sheriff’s Department, managing high-level operations like budget, purchasing, personnel, and major meetings. Great fit if you have strong public admin experience and want a well-paid, leadership-level office job in county government.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: BUMG Tanque Verde Cardiology, 6365 E Tanque Verde Rd, Ste 100, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM; no nights, weekends, or holidays

This front desk role is in a busy cardiology and multispecialty clinic, handling phones, check-in, insurance verification, payments, and scheduling. Good for someone with at least a year of patient financial/office experience who wants steady weekday hours in healthcare.

Employer: D Square Construction

Location: Tucson, AZ (on-site office role)

(on-site office role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience

This job supports the estimating team for federal construction projects, managing bid databases, subcontractor outreach, and bid documents. Nice perks include health insurance, 401(k), ESOP, PTO, and paid family leave, ideal if you’re organized and like construction or project work.

Employer: Smiles Only Sedation Dental & Implant Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $25.00 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Schedule: Mon–Thu, no evenings or weekends

This role is all about greeting patients, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments in a modern dental office. You’ll get health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and dental benefits—great if you have 1+ year in dental/medical/office work and want a friendly, four-day workweek.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good admin spots in Tucson tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.